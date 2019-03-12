Nicollet Fire Department to welcome three new members

Karen Fluegge • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Three enthusiastic young men are currently training to be firemen for the Nicollet Fire Department. They are Roberto Reyes, Tucker Horning and Mike Nelson.

Reyes has lived in Nicollet for 16 years. His wife is Norma, and they have four children. Reyes works at AgroPur in Nicollet.

Horning has lived in Nicollet for the past 3½ years with his wife, Alicia, and their two children plus are expecting a third child in April. Horning works in the area for Rochester Armored Car. He is a Minnesota Army National Guard veteran and served in Iraq.

Nelson has lived in Nicollet for about a year. He was born and raised in New Ulm. He works for Jordan’s Minger Construction. His wife is Molly, and they have one son.

They applied for their volunteer firemen positions last fall and were selected from a group of 13 people. The applicants were interviewed before being accepted as firemen.

The interview was quite extensive and included testing their searching skills while they were blind-folded. Some of the other skill tests were climbing a ladder in full turn-out gear; attaching hoses to the truck and to the nozzle; and an endurance hose run which was somewhat like a relay race while dragging a hose.

The firemen were then notified that they were accepted, and starting in November they began going along on fire, medical or any other emergency calls the department responded to. They also began carrying pagers so they could monitor if a call comes into the department. They can go along on calls, mainly to watch and learn. Depending on how things go, they might be asked to assist as needed.

There have been a variety of calls for the young firemen to attend, including a pig barn fire, dryer bin fire, vehicle fire, accidents and a lot of medical calls.

Since the beginning of 2019, the three new firemen are also attending class. In May, they hope to pass their Fire Fighter 1 and 2 tests and become “official” firemen. None of them were firemen with any other city.

All had similar reasons as to why they want to be firemen. “It is the feeling that we have, and the look on the people’s faces, after we have helped them. We also want to give back to the community, to serve the community we live in, and to be more involved in the community. We also enjoy the camaraderie of the other firemen, and to have the feeling of being part of a team,” they said.

The three new firemen did express that they are aware of the time commitment and realize it is a challenge to balance the emergencies, meetings, drills, training, etc., with their personal family life. They also all have full-time jobs, but have talked to their employers about being a fireman and have worked out compromises with them.

Thank you to Reyes, Horning and Nelson for volunteering to be a part of the Nicollet Fire Department. We appreciate your service!