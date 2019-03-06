New beer crafted in honor of Madelia Fire Department is a Big-Delia

Lost Sanity Brewing in Madelia has a new, very special beer on tap for the month of March called Big Delia Red Ale.

Brewery co-owner and chief beer maker Caleb Fenske said, “The inspiration came from wanting to do something for our fire department. We want to give back to the community. This is the first time in doing something like this, so it was a challenge, but I had a really good time making this beer.”

Fenske said that he wanted to associate flavors with personalities and create a beer that represented Madelia’s fire department and the firefighters. And of course it had to be red because the fire trucks are red. This beer is described as “a bold, robust, yet easy going red ale. Its rich caramel and nutty malt notes – accompanied by lemon, floral and a spicy hop character – make for a bold, yet pleasant beer.”

The name comes from one of the firemen who told Fenske that he needed to make a beer called Big Delia. “So you could see other brews in the future that have the Big Delia starting title,” stated Fenske. “We might use it again, especially with beers that are tap room exclusives. We definitely want to have some fun with this.”

But this first one is all about MFD and, during the month of March, $1 for every glass sold of this special beer will be donated directly to the fire department. The fire department members are even coming to the tap room and helping serve as a thank you to Lost Sanity for their generosity and for creating this special beer in their honor.

“This was the longest it has taken me to build a beer. I probably spent two or three weeks writing things down, scribbling them out and doing that over and over,” Fenske said. He used some new hops that he had not tried so far, as well as some German malts. “Then, when I thought I had it right, I threw it all in the tank and hoped that it would all come together. So far we are batting 1,000; people really like it,” Fenske said. “It always feels good to produce a hit. This beer is easy to drink for all palates, but also has something a little bit special.”