Johnsons make upgrades to their new restaurant and bar

Husband and wife team of Jason and Sheila Johnson are the new owners of the restaurant in Hanska. They are calling it Chubby’s in honor of Jason’s nickname, Chubs. The couple bought it in September and opened in January; so far things are going well.

There is no halfway effort on the part of these two. They both quit their jobs to concentrate all their efforts into making the restaurant a success. “It was either this or farming,” said Sheila. Jason really wanted to farm, but he crunched numbers and that venture did not seem feasible for him right now.

Jason worked construction and as a carpenter his whole adult life; it made it more affordable that he could do much of the remodeling work at the restaurant himself; all but electrical, HVAC and plumbing work.

Most recently, Sheila managed the American Legion in New Ulm; a job she really loved, and for a while managed the restaurant they now own when it was called Hillbillies.

“I was tired of doing construction and Sheila knows how to manage a bar and restaurant,” Jason said. They decided to put their experience and knowledge to use and go into business for themselves instead of working for other people. Although Sheila said she really enjoyed her job and misses the people, she knew she could not do both things well. Jason admits that it was hard to leave his job with a steady income, the benefits and more predictable hours, but he figured if he did not make a leap for something of his own at this point in his life he never would. He has heard from many people that this spot in Hanska is a good location and that this particular restaurant is a good investment.

“We figured the worst that could happen is we could go broke,” Jason joked.

But that will not likely happen as they already have a booming business. They thought they’d have a soft opening, but right from the get-go it has been a popular place and business is going well. A lot of their customers come from out of town, about half so far. Plus, the community of Hanska has been quite supportive also and the Johnsons are grateful.

They began by remodeling pretty much everything. They gutted the whole kitchen and added new coolers, refrigerators and installed a new tap system for the bar. They put in new flooring, painted and redecorated with all new tables, chairs and booths. They poured a patio outside and will be serving food out there in the nicer months. They plan to add a fireplace and heaters so, in the future, it can be utilized all year. They also have plans to build a stage and will host bands in the summer. They added some games of chance, a digital jukebox and billiards, e-gambling, pull tabs and video games to give people plenty to do other than just eat and drink. From 3 to 7 p.m. is happy hour and there are food and drink specials. Plus, all veterans or active military, as well as police and fire department members from anywhere get a 10 percent discount on food at any time every day.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to The Hanska Herald. The Herald is available in a print version or an online version.

www.hanskaherald.com.