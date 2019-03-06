70 Years of Wedded Bliss

If ever a couple was made for each other, it would have to be Roland and Delores Osmundson. On March 20, 2019, they will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, a milestone not that many couples reach. Sitting with them at their kitchen table—with a cup of coffee and a donut, thank you very much—one can just feel the love and commitment they have for each other.

Delores set the stage as to how the couple met, stating that she grew up in a large family. Her brother was in the Air Force and at a young age, Delores went with him to Oklahoma to be a companion to his wife and help her take care of their baby while he was in the service in exchange for a good home and good schooling. They came back to Minnesota for their sister’s wedding.

At this time, Roland came into the picture. He helped out on the family farm of the man Delores’ sister was going to marry. Roland was chauffeur for the evening and Delores said, “At the reception we clicked.” Roland wanted to make a date with her for the following week, however, Delores was returning to Oklahoma.

Delores said her brother was going to be stationed in Germany and offered to take her along, but she would have to stay for three years. She decided to come home instead, and Roland was right there to ask her for that date. After that, “I couldn’t get rid of him,” she said with a little smile. And Roland admitted, “I kind of knew she was the one.”

The couple was married on March 20, 1949, at the Delavan East Lutheran Church. They recalled that there was snow on the ground, but the weather was warm. Surrounded by family and friends, they exchanged their marriage vows and professed their love for one another.

As the old saying goes, opposites attract. Roland was raised on a farm, a country boy, and Delores was a city girl—you can’t get more opposite than that. They started out their life together living a couple years in a house with no electricity or running water. They had a battery operated radio, Alladin lamps and Delores cooked on a wood stove. It was a big adjustment for Delores but she fell in love with the farm life. She enjoyed the livestock, the chores and gardening. She said she also learned a lot from Roland’s mom for which she was very grateful.

To this union four children were born—JoAnn, Diane, David and Ron. Family has always been very important to the Osmundsons. They attended their children’s sporting events and concerts, which also carried over when they had grandchildren. “God blessed us with so many grandchildren,” said Delores. She had made a list with the names of all her grandchildren—16 grands and 20 great-grands. Blessed, indeed!

Delores talked of the cookie baking they did, grandchildren who loved spending the night at grandpa and grandma’s house, lawn mower rides around the yard with Roland, reading to the grandkids and taking them camping, and the Christmases and birthday celebrations they have had over the years. They have always made time for family.

Obviously, good health has been a big factor in the longevity of the Osmundson’s marriage. Roland said he feels very fortunate that he just celebrated his 90th birthday in October and he takes no medication. When asked what his secret was to such good health, he said hard work and adding vinegar in his juice every morning. Delores celebrated her 86th birthday in November. Other than arthritis, she is in fairly good health also.

The couple keeps active. Church has always been an important part of their lives. Over the years they have been very involved in their church, with both of them serving on many different boards and Delores teaching Sunday School. She continues to be active in the WELCA group and helps with quilting.

Roland served on the elevator board and the Delavan School Board for many years. He also said he inherited a job digging graves—with a shovel at one time—from his uncle. He has enjoyed riding in tractorcades for over 50 years throughout different counties in Minnesota and Iowa.

When asked if they had any sage advice for younger couples, Delores said, “If I said we never had any troubles, I would be lying.” Marriage, she said, takes a lot of love and the ability to forgive and to just stick with it. The main thing she said is to “try to keep Christ as the center of your home.”

The family will be hosting an open house at the D.H.S. in Delavan, on Saturday, March 9, from noon to 3 p.m. Roland and Delores look forward to greeting relatives and friends.