World War II vet from Nicollet honored in Washington, D.C.

World War II veteran Virgil Grunst, accompanied by his guardian and friend, Mayor Fred Froelich of Nicollet, visit Arlington National Cemetery, near the nation’s capital.

By Karen Fluegge

Ledger staff writer

Some stories just need to be told. And honoring a World War II veteran is always important.

On Sept. 29, 2018, Nicollet’s longtime resident Virgil Grunst, or “Dood” as everyone knows him, had the privilege of going on the Twin Cities Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

This came thanks to his friend, Mayor Fred Froehlich, who is also a veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. Froehlich took care of the arrangements and accompanied Grunst on the Honor Flight.

“It was a privilege to escort Nicollet’s oldest veteran,” Froehlich said.

Back in July, Froehlich worked with Nathan Tish, Nicollet County’s Veterans Service Officer, to complete the necessary paperwork. The veteran and guardian need to complete an application, and then must wait for the organization to select them for the Honor Flight.

“The Honor Flight was a one-day event and took almost the entire 24 hours,” Froehlich said. “We got up about 1:30 a.m. and left our homes at about 3 a.m. because the flight left at 6 a.m. And we didn’t return home until about midnight.”

Sun Country airlines took the veterans to the nation’s capital. They took 22 World War II veterans, 53 Korean veterans, and two terminally ill Vietnam veterans. There were also 10 medical staff, and each veteran had a guardian with them.

The guardians were either a son, daughter, grandchild or friend who accompanied them on the special day.

Once in the air and on the way to D.C., it was announced that they were going to have mail call. “Well, I didn’t think I would get any mail,” said Grunst.

But to his surprise, he received a variety of letters thanking him for his service. The mail included letters from our now Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Nick Frentz, and Rep. Clark Johnson, along with students from Nicollet’s Trinity Lutheran School and students from Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.

“It was very emotional,” Grunst said. “I didn’t read all the letters on the plane, but did read them the next day after I was home. I think I need to pull them out during one of these blizzards we are having and read them again. I really appreciated them and thank everyone who sent me a letter.”

Arriving at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was quite the experience, as people were singing, clapping, and cheering as they entered the airport.

From the airport they traveled in three coach buses, which were led by a police officer riding a Harley Davidson. His responsibility was to clear the traffic so the buses could proceed to all their destinations.

The police officer and Grunst developed a special bond — that being the Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“I got my first Harley Davidson when I was 15 years old,” Grunst said. “After I left for the Army, my brother rode it, so when I returned it was laying behind the barn in pieces.”

Grunst continued his interest in Harley Davidson motorcycles pretty much his entire life, letting go of his last one only about three years ago.

“My kids were telling me that I needed to stop riding it. So, my son, Scott, in San Diego, California, now has it, and I have a golf cart that I drive,” Grunst said.

Grunst’s last ride on the Harley Davidson was on his 90th birthday, when he rode 80 miles with some of his friends.

“When I returned, my daughter Lisa was waiting for me. It was a very emotional day, just like the Honor Flight to D.C.,” Grunst said.

In addition to the policeman on his motorcycle, Grunst had another special memory of the day in Washington.

“It really affected me when a lady with three children approached me and asked if she could take a picture of me with her children as they met a World War II vet,” he said.

“Yes, emotions were high and they were running on adrenaline to get through the day in D.C,” Froehlich said.

The group toured a variety of places, including watching the Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visiting the following memorials: Lincoln, Washington, Vietnam, Korean, Air Force, Marine, Women’s, and the World War II Memorial.

Their tour also including driving by the Pentagon, White House and the Capitol. The buses were loaded with about 50 wheelchairs for the veterans to use for touring the places of interest.

The group also visited Arlington National Cemetery. That was another emotional experience.

“Jerry Kyser, who heads up the Honor Flight in Minnesota, told us that at a previous Honor Flight a veteran requested to be taken to the grave of his grandson who was buried there after being killed in Iraq,” Grunst said. “At the grave, he met a man who asked why he was visiting that particular grave. The veteran told the man that he was the soldier’s grandfather, and the man told him that he was with the soldier when he was killed in Iraq.”

Arriving back at Minneapolis was also a surprise, as children lined the tunnel as they walked into the airport. Inside the airport, there were people playing bagpipes, and hundreds of people were cheering for the veterans.

“It was about 10 o’clock, and I was so surprised that my family was there too. My great-grandchildren even had made a sign for me. It was tear jerking,” Grunst said.

Grunst’s military career began in 1944 when he was only 18 years old and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He did his basic training at Camp Roberts in California. One of the men, named Garcia, who Grunst trained with, also was in his platoon of 12 men that went by ship to the jungles of Mindanao, Philippines.

“After only being there a few days, Garcia was killed by a Japanese sniper sitting in a banana tree. Garcia was the only one in the platoon that was killed during the war,” Grunst said.

After the war ended, Grunst was sent to Japan to help with the cleanup.

“I saw the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima that were blown apart,” he said. “While in Japan, we loaded truck after truck with their weapons which was then loaded on ships and taken out to sea to be dumped.”

Grunst is a member of the American Legion in Nicollet. They recently told him that he is the longest serving member of the Legion, at 73 years.

“I don’t make the meetings like I used to but still enjoy being a member,” he said.

He concluded saying, “My health is good and my five kids, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren are all doing good, so life is good.”

Thank you Dood for your service! You have made Nicollet proud! Continue to enjoy your coffee and card playing with your friends at Rapid Rick’s for many years to come.

If you would like to see a video of Grunst/Froehlich’s Honor Flight, you can find it on Facebook at Honor Flight Twin Cities and look for the video, “Honor Flight Twin Cities September 29, 2018.”

Froehlich would like to encourage anyone having a parent, grandparent, friend or someone they know who might be eligible for the Honor Flight to definitely do it. He said, “It was an emotional experience for both Dood and me.”

The website for the Twin Cities Honor Flight is www.honorflighttwincities.org, or you can email the head organizers in Minnesota, Jerry and Jana Kyser, at janakyser@gmail.com or call 651-481-8835.