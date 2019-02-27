State breaks record for February snowfall

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Minnesota broke a record for snowfall in February, eclipsing 26.5 inches that was set back in 1962.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, much of Southern Minnesota experienced a rather wicked blizzard. As the winds picked up at times to 50 mph, according to news reports, it made visibility impossible and roads slippery and, in some places, snow drifted past the point of being passable. As the day wore on, plows were pulled from roads and the state began to close roads that were too treacherous to travel. By afternoon, all roads in Watonwan County were closed.

Businesses in Madelia closed and people were urged to stay home. However, for some people already on the highways, that warning came too late and many people – from all over the U.S. – became stranded in Madelia. The hotel was overflowing with people seeking shelter for the night, so when the Madelia Fire Department and Faith Lutheran Church heard about the need they sprang into action.

Faith was opened up as a sanctuary from the storm and people were invited in to have a warm place to rest, a place to spend the night and were offered food, bedding, prayer and companionship.

Pastor Salim Kaderbhai posted on Facebook: “Sunday night we gathered in the sanctuary to pray, give thanks and share our gratefulness to God with our new neighbors. I’m grateful that I serve congregations that gladly open doors for stranded strangers. These new friends were stranded in our area. It was frustrating for them, I’m sure, but they, together with members of our local community, formed a new community of friends in this shared experience. Christ commanded us to love our neighbors. Well, we got around 50 new neighbors. They were from as far away as Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, Duluth, Colorado and South Dakota … yet, still our neighbors. Thank you to the people who I’m thankful to be called to serve at Faith and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Parish, ELCA, for their hospitality.

“Thank you also to Madelia Fire Department for being our new neighbors’ hosts through the night. Thank you to our local law enforcement and area tow companies like Maloney Enterprises for bringing them to a warm and safe place.

“Thank you to community members who brought food, water, blankets, games and movies. I’m sure there are folks I’m forgetting to thank, I’m sorry and thank you.

“We’re in this together. God bless you all. I am amazed at how often our community rises together to help those in need. God is good all the time. All the time, God is good.”

Fire Chief Ryan Visher added that Pastor Salim led a prayer service for some of the stranded travelers. He also sent a great big thanks to Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic for food, Living Meadows at Luther for blankets and pillows, and the congregation of Faith and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Parish, ELCA, for opening their doors.

Again, they apologized if they forgot to mention someone or some businesses who did their part to make this situation as best as it could possibly be for these people in their time of need. Madelia is truly a big hearted community, full of those who do not hesitate for a moment to answer a calling for loving hospitality and giving.

As the week wears on and Madelia and many other parts of the state continue to dig themselves out from the latest snow fall, be aware that more snow is in the forecast. Give plow drivers plenty of room to work and thanks for the job they do. In many cases they are working long hours with little sleep and there are fewer and fewer places to move the snow.

