Local church becomes sanctuary for stranded motorists during blizzard
Pastor Salim Kaderbhai leads a prayer service at Faith Lutheran Church in Madelia for some of the estimated 50 travelers who were stranded in Madelia due to blizzard conditions and road closures throughout Southern Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 24. Individuals, the Madelia Fire Department, as well as local businesses pitched in with food, bedding and other necessities to make the overnight stay at the church as comfortable as possible.