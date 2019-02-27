Foreign Exchange Employees Gain Hands-On Experience at Protein Sources Company Reaches Out Through Culture and Education Program

Many companies in the Maple River Area give back to the community through sponsorship of school events, giving goods and services to community events, and through charitable giving to individuals in need. They do this because the community is comprised of their friends and family, and we have not gotten too big to forget that.

Protein Sources, a longtime Mapleton community company which provides independent swine toll milling and feed transportation services in southern Minnesota, is one of those companies that reaches out to the community in which they are located and to the world at large. Protein Sources, through a Culture and Education Program (CAEP)—an agriculture training program in which a participant is given “the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a beekeeping, cattle ranch, swine, field crops or sheep farm placement. Participants learn the most efficient harvesting methods by using the newest and most up-to-date agricultural machinery and technology.” Protein Sources in Mapleton reaches out to the world to find workers who want to learn business, technology and farming skills and then take this knowledge back to their home country to help their farms run more efficiently.

This year Protein Sources has welcomed Lam Dian from Vietnam and Andhy Rizal Musthofa from Indonesia. Both are young men in their 20s who have left their home countries to come to America for one full year. Both have studied English throughout their early schooling and are now fully immersed in the American culture, putting to use what they have learned. Their company sent them to learn how to efficiently operate swine production, after which they will return to their countries and share how to run new machinery and their farms more efficiently.

These gentlemen were the two chosen out of a large group of possible participants. Lam and Andhy came with schooling in veterinarian and animal husbandry studies. They left warm weather to visit the frozen tundra of Minnesota.

These gentlemen did not know each other or anyone in the Maple River community before coming here about three months ago. Protein Sources has provided them with a job, a place to live, a vehicle if needed, and training and experience that could change their lives.

The goal of this program for Lam and Andhy is to reduce manual labor by training on automated equipment and efficiencies practices so that their swine production farm, which currently houses 600 swine and employs 42 people, will be able to operate on less man power, enabling the company to add more swine and grow the company. It is necessary to note that Protein Sources knows how to operate a sow farm housing 2,700 sows with seven employees running the day-to-day farm operations.

If Lam and Andhy can learn this process, including how to run the automated machines, it will mean exponential growth for their company. This change in farming strategy will allow their employees to be trained for a specific job as opposed to cross trained over many different positions—giving the company the ability to place the right employee in the right job, creating efficiency, job satisfaction, and growth.

Andhy believes it will be helpful “to know how Americans make money, work efficiently and then go build my country.” Lam said being “young and less experienced this will be a time of gaining valuable experience.”

Steve Kastning, of Protein Sources’ Sow Production Operations said, “These guys are very good at what they do. We care about our animals and how we treat them. This affects what kind of product we produce, a better quality product. We want them to learn from this experience and take back a winning philosophy.”

Paul FitzSimmons, owner and operator of Protein Sources, started reaching out to foreign workers 20 years ago and still retains a foreign exchange employee, Bosco Leite . Before CAEP employees arrive, FitzSimmons always talks to his current employees, encouraging them to make sure the exchange employees have a good experience. “The whole process means a lot to the people on the farm and creates relationships that will last forever. This is our way of reaching out. You can be separated by oceans, but we are in the same industry and we have a lot to learn from each other.”