Treacherous weather strands motorists in Lafayette

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Joe Wacker, watching TV, was one of several stranded motorists who found refuge in Lafayette’s fire station Sunday.

Virgil Debban described what he saw as he was driving along State Highway 15 on Sunday.

“I didn’t see anything! It was all snow,” he said.

Debban was one of about 30 motorists who tried to travel Sunday and didn’t make it. The fire hall in Lafayette opened its doors to them and even staged an impromptu party with pretzels, chips and pizza.

Debban said he and his wife left St. Cloud at about 10 a.m., traveling south on Highway 15 to New Ulm.

“Even though the weather was bad, we’d be fine,” he said of his decision.

The problems began when he got to Hutchinson.

“The roundabout in Hutchinson — it was plugged. It was just basically, that roundabout, you just had to barrel through the snowdrift,” he said.

He made it through the roundabout, but by the time he got to U.S. Highway 212, it was worse. In Winthrop, it was worse still. Two cars were stuck in the road, and he nearly collided with both, he said.

“It was almost impossible to see. We nearly had a three-car accident,” Debban said.

They did make it about a mile south of Lafayette, where they were stopped by the State Highway Patrol. The officer informed them that drifts had completely covered the road, and there were cars in the ditch.

He and his wife made it safely back to Lafayette.

“We’re lucky to be here; lucky not to be in an accident, anybody hurt. Thank God for that,” he said. “They opened up this wonderful fire station, where it’s warm; everybody’s safe.”

His wife, Diane Debban, was on her computer doing her taxes. Although she had told him not to drive, she didn’t spend much time saying, “I told you so.”

“I didn’t say much because I was looking out the window, trying to see to stay on the road,” she said.

“And then it got worse. We’d hit the snow, and all the snow would go up on the windshield, and on the sides. So we had basically zero visibility. So I did a lot of praying. I wasn’t talking a lot. I was trying to keep him on the center of the road,” she said.

Debban said she had been in a similar accident a few years back. So she was aware just what could happen when driving in the snow.

She thanked the firemen for their work.

“They’re above and beyond,” she said. “The assistant fire chief, he’s gone home and got a coffee maker for us. It’s unbelievable, all the things that he and the fire chief [did]. Above and beyond what my expectations would have been.”

Judy Grosland and her friends came from Alexandria. They passed through St. Cloud, and then Hutchinson, where she ran into the same problem that the Debbans did.

“That should have been our first clue,” she said.

“Snow and more snow. The wind was blowing, and it was hard to see,” added Jeimmy Cooling.

Matt Cooling, meanwhile, said he was stopped by a snow drift, holding his hand over his head to show how high it was.

Jackson Warmka, 6, was entertaining himself with toys and cards while his mother, Sarah, was looking on.

Earlier that day, however, he found himself in the middle of an adventure. Sarah said her husband had been snowmobiling over the weekend, and Sunday morning, they were eager to get back home. So he mounted the snowmobile on his vehicle, and she and Jackson followed behind in her vehicle.

Everything was fine, until her husband hit a snowdrift and stopped suddenly. She hit him from behind, and then another vehicle hit them from behind, pushing the snowmobile into the cab of his vehicle, she said.

Jackson was not injured in the accident. He described what it was like.

“It was OK, except for getting hit,” he said.

Assistant Fire Chief Keith Schuelke was working on assembling 30 cots for the stranded travelers. He said the fire station opens up any time there an emergency like this, and the station had to open up once last winter.

He knew the weather would be bad, so he went to the convenience store and stocked up on pizza and other things for drivers.

“We’ve got an oven here; we’ve got a full kitchen. Set up some cots; get some blankets. That’s what we’re here for, to help everybody out. Thank God none of our rigs had to go out today,” he said.