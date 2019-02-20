Nordaas Celebrates 70 Years! Nordaas American Homes — 1949-2019 Built for a Lifetime of Living

The journey began Feb. 5, 1949, found by Haakon Nordaas, a Norwegian immigrant, the company began designing and building custom homes throughout the upper Midwest.

In 1989, Nordaas was purchased by Mike and Pat Redig. They had a vision of providing high quality construction at a competitive price with skilled employees and contractors which still stands true today. Now led by the next generation of the Redig family, Todd joined the company as sale representative with a management role and is now leading the Nordaas team into the future.

Today the company has 21 employees and remains at the same location of Minnesota Lake, Minn. Nordaas Homes continues the legacy by providing quality craftsmanship throughout the Midwest—building custom homes in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.