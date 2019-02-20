Innovations and improvements continue at Madelia Lanes

If you have not been to Madelia Lanes Bowling Alley in awhile, you need to head over and see the upgrades that owner Rich Nelson recently made.

If you go there often, or are in one of the leagues that bowl there each week, then you know how awesome it looks and are excited about the changes.

The last upgrade that Nelson made to his restaurant and bowling establishment was adding a drive-thru window a couple of years ago for the food and ice cream portion of the business. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and have a wide variety of dining options that include daily specials, plus they make really good shakes and have soft serve ice cream with flavor shots.

Nelson said that the drive-thru has been quite popular and people do frequent the window and appreciate it – especially on cold, snowy days like those that have been taking place in the past couple of weeks.

Four years ago, the wood on the actual bowling lanes were replaced and the latest investment includes new flooring for the rest of the areas, not including the alleys.

Nelson also had a new automatic, digital scoring system installed. The other system he had was very plain and pretty much just kept score for bowlers. This new system has many other features, including fun animations and is more interactive like what you would see at bigger establishments in larger cities. Nelson can also add advertising to the signs for added benefits.

For a week, while the new scoring system was being installed, people had to use paper and score by hand. Nelson said that some were intimidated by doing that, and could not even recall how to score that way, but many people were actually excited about using the “old school” method in their bowling experience.

The bowling alley offers a fun atmosphere for all ages; they can accommodate birthday parties and other events; and can provide bumper bowling for beginners.

This week, Madelia High School has a gym unit on bowling and several classes come to bowl each morning.

“I still have more things I want to add,” Nelson said, including painting the walls and adding booths along the far wall of the restaurant on the other side of the pool table and games of chance.