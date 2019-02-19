Lafayette gets a sneak peak at celebration planned for summer

File photo by Lee Zion

Adelyn Amstrong, 9, and Jayden Broste, 9, both from Lafayette, participated in the hula hoop contest at last year’s Lafayette Days. Lots of fun is planned for this year, according to Kristen Chambers, who spoke before the City Council at its Feb. 11 meeting.

It’s only February, but planning is already underway for the fun coming to Lafayette in July.

The Lafayette City Council heard Feb. 11 from Kristen Chambers, owner of Dave’s Place. She described the upcoming Lafayette Days, complete with a tractor pull, a beach party, bounce houses, a barbecue cookoff and more.

The event will be July 26 through July 28. Friday, July 26 will kick things off with a movie in the park next door to the bar.

July 27 will feature meat bingo. There will also be games for charity, like a dunk tank. Also, the firefighters have agreed to do a water fight with the kids. That will require a street closure near the Catholic church, Chambers said.

“The kids can have fun, because I know a lot of people brought that up — that when they were younger, they got to be a little fireman, and a lot of kids like to grow up to be firemen. So I think it’ll be a good thing for the kids to be able to do that,” she said.

The antique tractor pull will start at 10 a.m. — but unlike last year, no kids’ mini-rods. After the tractor pull, there will be a barbecue cookoff in front of the bar, Chambers said.

There will also be bounce houses all day, along Seventh Street. So far, there are three bounce houses, with the possibility of a fourth. One of the bounce houses will be almost a block long, by itself, Chambers said.

There will be free movies at the community center, and parents can drop their children off. The bounce houses and movies will be free for the kids, she said.

New this year is a comedian instead of a band. Other possibilities include face painting, food vendors, a 5K run and 1K walk for charity, and more.

“There’s still a lot of stuff going — a lot of movement going on,” she said.

Sunday, July 28 will feature a church service and meal, followed by a kids’ pedal pull starting at 1 p.m. in front of the bar.

Chambers told the council that she hopes to have more events lined up by July.

The council voted to allow the street closure.

“Sounds like an adventure,” said Mayor Tom Sandberg.

Storage containers

Also at the Feb. 11 meeting, the City Council decided to table further discussion on storage containers.

The city is in the process of enacting an ordinance that would regulate storage containers on people’s property — especially how long the storage containers could remain in place.

However, some residents brought up concerns at the Feb. 11 meeting over how the ordinance would affect homeowners who already have these containers on their property — and have had them there for quite some time.

Scott VanDeest told the council that it should be more important that the property be kept clean, rather than whether storage containers are on it. He’s seen properties that are unkept, and he’s also seen properties with storage containers that are not creating any problems. He knows where his priorities lie.

“Let’s worry about the people that have a bunch of crap in their yards before we worry about a guy that’s gonna take care of their yard and make sure everything looks good,” he said.

Sandberg suggested the city take no action until it gets a report about where the storage containers are, and about their condition.

Other business

A question about pay raises for council members was also brought up, but only very briefly. Council members could not get a pay raise until after a general election takes place. The earliest a pay raise could go into effect would be Jan. 1, 2021, according to City Clerk Sandy Burger.

Council members also got an update on the work going into the new city building. Maintenance Supervisor Allen Fox told the council that construction crews ran into problems with the sub-flooring in the building that once housed Isenberg Electric.

“We’re working on all that stuff, so hopefully the weather and everything will change, and everybody will get in there and get it done as fast as we can,” he said.

Mark Dick, of Mark Dick Construction in Lafayette, said at the meeting that his crew was able to pour concrete earlier that day.

Since the new city building might not be ready by mid-March, the next meeting of the Lafayette City Council will be at the Fire Hall. The start time will be at 7:30, rather than 7 p.m., to accommodate a guest who will be speaking before the council.