New CEO takes the helm at Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic

Jeff Mengenhausen has been the Chief Executive Officer of Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic since November of last year and Madelia is feeling very much like home to him. Mengenhausen more than exceeds the qualifications to oversee the day-to-day operations of MCHC and help it prosper now and into the future. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management, a master’s degree in business administration and has worked all over the world. He has been at the helm of small organizations and large ones overcoming challenges of all sorts and helping them grow and flourish.

Mengenhausen also served our country as a U.S. Navy SEAL for nearly a decade and has traveled places, seen things and had experiences that most people cannot even dream about.

That is all very impressive, and maybe to some a little intimidating, but at his core Mengenhausen is a family man whose roots stem from a small town, which is why he fits in quite nicely here in the Madelia area. “I truly understand rural medicine and how ideal it is for each community,” he said. The community where he was raised did not have a hospital and he knows that a community the size of Madelia with a facility such as MCHC is a major blessing.

Growing up in Howard, South Dakota, a town of less than 1,000 people, Mengenhausen had a graduating class of 42 students. His parents still live there in the home where they raised their children. He was the typical “jock.” He started wrestling in second grade and continued all through high school. He ran track, played football and baseball, plus worked on the farm and had a job in construction. “I love to hunt, fish, camp and hike; being outdoors is huge for my family,” Mengenhausen said. “It is nice breaking away from technology now and then.”

SEALS training took place in Georgia; Mengenhausen’s father was Army Airborne and had stayed in the same barracks at the same base years before. “They looked just the same when I was there as when my father was there,” Mengenhausen said. No updates had been made in all those years.

However, Georgia ended up being a special place because on the first night there, Mengenhausen went to a comedy club and happened to meet Crystal, who is now his wife. She was a teacher and the two clicked right away and spent all the time they could together. When he was unable to get home for Thanksgiving, she took him to her parents’ place and warned him that she came from a small town. Her community of about 14,000 was put into perspective as being “small” when Mengenhausen flew her to South Dakota and introduced her to his family and hometown.

It was a whirlwind romance; they got engaged in April, married in August, then they moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Mengenhausen was gone for his SEALS job for months at a time; 310 days out of the year. Then, he was deployed for seven months.

