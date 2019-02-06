Exchange Student Florian Theuner Shares Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience with Doering Family

“Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) is a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization. CIEE is the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization. Since 1947, CIEE has helped thousands of people gain the knowledge and skills necessary to live and work in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world by offering the most comprehensive, relevant, and valuable exchange programs available.”

To you and me, CIEE is one of the foreign exchange programs that Maple River High School uses. Foreign exchange programs create opportunities that help bring people together. The goal of CIEE is to “foster the development of understanding and mutual respect between communities and nations by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. We help give students, teachers, and young professionals from across the world skills that make them active and responsible global citizens.” However, to Jason, Jenny, Brock and Benaiah Doering, CIEE is the program that brought Florian Theuner to their home and increased their family count by one.

Jason and Jenny Doering had been asked a few times if they would be interested in hosting a foreign exchange student. Much to Melissa Decker’s surprise the family said yes this time. They looked over possible student profiles and chose Florian. Their son Brock is 18 and a senior at Maple River Schools, as is Florian.

After reading Florian’s letter to his potential host family, the Doering family felt that the boys were well matched in their interests of teaching and football. Both young men want to be teachers after high school. Brock would like to teach in elementary school and Florian would like to teach German.

To be a host family every person in the family—Jason, Jenny, Brock, Benaiah—had to agree on the chosen student profile. All family members did agree and Florian found out two weeks before he left Germany that he would be coming to Minnesota. He was looking forward to the cold weather. Germany hardly ever gets below freezing. Florian has gotten to experience the frozen tundra this year!

Florian came to the Doering home by way of Offenburg, Germany. Offenburg, a town of approximately 57,000, is situated at the mouth of the Kinzig river valley and at the foot of the Black Forest.

While home in Offenburg, Florian was out for a walk around a lake about two years ago and the thought just came to him that traveling to America and using the five years of English that he has studied would be fun. He went home and started looking into foreign exchange programs.

He then talked to his parents, Claudia Murly and Frank Theuner, to get their input. Florian said, “Once my parents got over the thought of me being gone for a year, they were very supportive of my decision.” He does text mom and dad frequently to alleviate their fears and keep connected.

Before meeting the exchange family, Florian spent three days in New York for orientation where CIEE set down ground rules for conduct while in the states. There is to be no drinking, driving or drugs while here and he is expected to do 16 hours of community volunteering. Florian has worked at Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf, football camp, and other volunteering opportunities as they presented themselves.

The Doering family met Florian for the first time at the airport. Florian recalled that the first thing he saw was Brock Doering. “He is a big guy!”

Florian came with an interest in playing American football. Maple River offered him this opportunity. When he showed up to football at the beginning of the season the first question asked of him was “Are you a kicker?” Germany plays soccer and soccer produces good kickers. Maple River hit a goldmine. Florian enjoyed football at Maple River and also the fantasy football realm with his exchange family.

As exchange brothers, Brock and Florian have both been involved in football, lifting three days a week, movie night, hunting (where Florian fell out of the tree and broke his arm), target practice on post-Halloween pumpkins, and full on family banter. The Doering family are also church goers. Florian’s family never did attend church, but he always had an interest in doing so. He finds that he appreciates this added benefit to living with the Doerings.

There haven’t been too many cultural differences for the blended family. Florian noted that in Minnesota there is a lot of German history and adaptations. He has learned that America is less open and more conservative than Germany. Benaiah noted that Florian dresses differently and she would like for him to leave his sweatshirts behind when he returns home.

There really were no food differences except now the family loves Nutella and Florian misses big breaded pretzels. He did fix rabbit for them once, which Benaiah took exception to, stating that “rabbits are friends, not food.” Thanksgiving is not a holiday that Germany celebrates, but Florian certainly enjoyed it. Turkey is a meat they do not eat in Germany; Florian gladly gulped some done, as well as some pumpkin pie.

Florian will get on a plane on June 15 to return home. He is hoping to return in the fall to attend MSU and secure his teaching degree and then stay in America, teaching German.

As for the Doering family, they are thoroughly enjoying having Flo around. Jenny Doering has been asked on multiple occasions, “It is strange to have someone else in your home?” She said, “They quickly become a part of your family. He has chores and gets hollered at for leaving his things around. He is the best dog babysitter we have. You really do just bring them as one of the family.”

When Florian returns to Germany, Brock will miss having a little brother and enjoying their shared interests. “I will miss having someone to watch Netflix with and play catch.” As for Florian, he had what he said “might have been the best night of my life” when he and Brock—a part of the 2019 Homecoming royalty—went out and toilet papered houses, a long time royalty tradition. They had a great time right until the moment they drove into their driveway and saw the nice job someone did of papering their house, knowing they would have to clean it up.

Benaiah will miss having someone to pick on and will dearly miss the use of her exchange brother’s speaker for her electronics. And again—hint, hint—she wants him to leave his sweatshirts.