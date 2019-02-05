They got a lucky break in the weather as they took the plunge

Courtesy

The Lafayette Ambulance team takes the plunge.

By Lee Zion

Just three days before the Saturday event, the temperature was about -50° with the wind chill.

Just two days after the Saturday event, the temperature was about -20° with the wind chill.

Ah, but in between! The air temperature was in the upper 30s — almost balmy for Minnesota in February. The perfect day to jump in a freezing body of water — and more than 300 people came out to Hallett’s Pond in St. Peter to do just that.

“It was a really nice day,” said Mark Dick, who has represented the fire and ambulance squad team for several years.

The event has raised $73,000 for Special Olympics, and Dick expects the numbers to top $75,000 once all the figures are in.

It’s a day for tailgating and hanging out with his teammates.The tailgating is fun, but the highlight of the day is definitely the jump itself, he said.

Law enforcement goes first, followed by ambulance and fire departments. The Lafayette team has been jumping for 13 years now. In another tradition, Dick made the jump once again in his trademark red Hawaiian shirt.

Dick gave a shoutout to Sylvia Rinehart, 90, who led five generations into the water. He gave another shoutout to Jessie Gieseke, who by herself raised $3,000 for his team.

Dick added that the water temperature is the same from year to year — roughly 32°. This year, the warm air temperature made for some good moments by the tailgating campfire.

In previous years his team wasn’t so lucky. The wind chill sometime ruins the fun.

“Who wants to sit outside when it’s cold? Though the fire is warm, but still,” he said.

Lafayette resident Dave Burger was in charge of that bonfire. He grilled hot dogs and served hot chocolate for the crew.

Burger reported that one first timer at the event had mixed feelings about the day.

“They’re all nervous about doing it. Ryan Schulke was asking, ‘Why does anybody even want to do it?’ But then, after he got done jumping, he says he’s going to do it next year. It wasn’t so bad for him.”