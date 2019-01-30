Madelia man gets answer: ‘What’s my car worth?’

Back in about 1963 when Rich Selland was a sophomore at Madelia High School, he was living with his parents on their farm just out of city limits. He was a typical teen who was into hanging out with his friends, playing sports and, of course, dating. As many teens do, Selland decided he needed a car. He saw a 1937 Chevy Coupe sitting at Burt Lee’s old farm; Selland went to school with their daughter Cindy and decided to ask about it. He was in luck … the car still ran, Lee was willing to sell it and Selland coughed up $30 for it.

“That was a lot of money to me back then,” Selland said. “I am not a motor head or gear head, so it was not something I was looking to turn into a hot rod, it just looked like a fun car.” As he drove it home, it overheated and he had to put cold water in the radiator to get there. Selland had the Chevy’s engine rebuilt by Hruby’s B&D Auto, as well as having a few other things fixed up. The exterior was army green, so he had it re-painted candy apple red; everything else was original.

Selland drove that car everywhere through his high school days. He even took it to college. Then, someone backed into it, plus it had accumulated a few other dings, so he decided to store the car to preserve it in order that his future offspring might enjoy it someday. Eventually, he left it at his parent’s farm.

“It was in my dad’s way, so he would move it from place to place,” Selland recalled. “In this shed for a while, then in that barn for a while; anywhere it was out of the way of dad’s machinery. Eventually mice got into it.”

Selland now owns his family’s farm and the car is still there; or it was until recently. His daughter-in-law works for a casting company out of Los Angeles, Calif., and they were casting a program called “Sticker Shock” with the intention of selling it to Discovery Channel. “What’s my car worth?” is the question the show attempts to answer and veteran appraisers tell car owners whether they have a “clunker or a classic.” Selland’s Chevy fit the criteria for the show and he was asked to come out and be part of the program. The production company hauled the car to L. A. and flew Selland in for a day. “There were many cool cars there,” Selland recalled.

