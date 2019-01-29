Trinity Lutheran kids show off their science work

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Trinity Lutheran student Olivia Enter, 12, shows her experiment to Jeannette Boehlke of New Ulm.

The fellowship hall at Trinity was abuzz with activity as the students showed off their scientific experiments and explained the results to their parents.

Trinity Lutheran School in Nicollet held its science fair Jan. 23. Students explained lots of stuff: How long it takes hair to dry. The density of salt water. Which materials are better at insulating ice cream. Which color lights do better at helping plants grow. And more.

Austin Krohn, 10, described his experiment, pointing to various parts of his display as he did so.

“I started off by getting my head wet. And then I waited with the natural [method], which is right here,” he said. “And that took an hour, 11 minutes and 33 seconds. That was pretty much Example 1, right here. And then, for Example No. 2, I got my hair wet again, which is right here. And I used the hair dryer, which are these two pictures right here,” he said.

This time, drying his hair took 1 minute, 43 seconds, he said.

Isaac Grunewald, 11, tried an experiment mixing three different colored liquids. Each of these was water with salt added — but each different colored liquid had a different amount of salt.

His idea was to create liquids with a different amount of density, and when poured one atop the other, the liquids would not mix, but instead float on top of each other, like a fancy coffee drink, Grunewald said.

“I would end up with red on the bottom and orange on the top. But my experiment messed up, as you can see,” he said, pointing to the picture on his display, showing two different liquids mixing together in a very ordinary way.

“My conclusion was, my hypothesis was correct, but the experiment failed somewhere,” Grunewald said.

He guesses that he lost track of how much salt was supposed to be in each liquid. Also, he had planned to use a syringe to measure everything precisely. But he skipped that step to speed things up, and that cost him.

William Enter, 13, also did an experiment involving salt water and density. He tested various objects to see if they would float in fresh water, then repeated his experiment with salt water.

Several objects would sink in fresh water but would float in salt water. This included a Lego block, a pop tab and a hollow tube.

The paper clip sank no matter what.

Enter explained that the salt pulled water molecules together to make a denser liquid. The more dense the liquid, the more likely objects would float.

Andrew Enter, 9, tried an experiment that would make Tom Brady proud. He deflated a soccer ball to see how much it would affect distance. To make sure the “kick” on the soccer ball had the same power each time, he used a catapult his father built for him.

“The higher the air pressure in the ball, the farther it will go. But you have to, like, you have to kick with the same amount of kick power,” he said.

The fully inflated ball went 18 feet. The second went 15 feet 2 inches, and the third traveled only 9 feet.

The hardest part of his experiment was doing the research. And the most fun part?

“Probably launching the ball part,” he said.

Evie Gumm, 10, found that a plastic bowl did a better job insulating ice cream than a metal or china bowl. For her, it was obvious which part of the experiment was the most fun.

“Getting to eat the ice cream at the end,” she said.

Natalie Matzke, 9, put African violets under different lights with different color filters. Blue and green did the best job of making the plants grow, while orange lights didn’t grow as well.

UV lights, meanwhile, killed the plants.

The other big surprise was that blue light was the best at making the plants grow. Not only that, but the underside of the leaves under blue and green light turned a deep purple, while the other plants developed only a pale purple color, Matzke said.

Pastor Dean Witte described the purpose of the day.

“We hope that they learn by doing. That they learn that science is more than what you read in a book,” he said. “And the joy that God gives us to experience His creation.”

He added that the science fair was great for another reason. Longtime science teachers Paul and Jeanette Boehlke, now retired, came back to Trinity to take a look at the results of the science fair. The evening was part of their legacy, Witte said.

“The students are learning to do the very science process that they were involved in. The joy of learning by doing tends to stick with us a lot better,” he said.