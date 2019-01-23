Students Apply Classroom Knowledge to Restore “Cans for Coaches” Wagon

In 2018, the Maple River Coaches Association approached the Small Engines Class at Maple River High School, taught by Lea Zuern, and the Ag. Tech 7 Class in the middle school taught by Michael Sheely and asked if they would refurbish the Coaches Association aluminum can wagon that was showing signs of wear and tear. The students were happy to help.

The Small Engines class rebuilt the wagon and the 7th grade Ag class painted it. Zuern and Sheely were there to guide the students and all the work was done in the school shop.

The high school students made blue prints for the project. According to Zuern, the students “had to measure and figure out how much wood and paint was needed, along with other materials such as screws and handles. They had to tear off the old rotten plywood down to the frame. Then they installed the six 4’ x 8’ sheets of plywood and lastly painted the wagon with Maple River colors—blue, green, silver gray and white. The final step was putting the lettering on both sides, identifying the organization and the purpose of the wagon. The students used the skills learned in their respective class and did a marvelous job!!” The full refurbishing took a few weeks due to the time constraints of a 60-minute class.

The Maple River Coaches Association has for the last 20 years provided scholarships to Maple River High School Seniors. The coaches were looking for an opportunity to help out Maple River students whose interest in sports or other extra-curriculars set them apart. Currently, the scholarships, in the amount of $300, are given to the recipients after they have completed their first semester of college.

Seniors looking for scholarships will need to fill out an application with the Coaches Association at the beginning of their last semester of school, and answer questions regarding their passion for the sport or extracurricular they participate in. The Coaches Association members will read all the applications and choose two male and two female applicants that represent Maple River Schools in the areas of character, academics, and passion for their extracurricular. Coach Al Leiferman many years ago wanted to make a difference and gave a yearly donation to the Coaches Association for scholarships. Now the Leiferman family—in honor of Al—continues giving to the Coaches Association.

The association created a way for the community to give to the Coaches Association Scholarship Fund by creating a Cans for Coaches Wagon that sits behind the Maple River High School in the West parking lot. Students, teachers, staff, and community members may bring their aluminum cans and place them in the wagon. The cans are then taken to be recycled, and the monies are placed into the Coaches Association Fund to be used for scholarships.