As Jane Piepgras retires, Fischer steps up, Utz comes on board

After 33 years of working for the City of Madelia, Jane Piepgras has earned some down time. She began as Assistant City Administrator in August of 1985. Willis Owens was the administrator when Piepgras began and she has worked with several more administrators in her more than three decades of service to the city.

Five years ago, she took over as City Administrator and now Piepgras feels it is time for her to begin a new season of her life where there is less work and more leisure time.

“This was kind of my goal all along to retire somewhere around age 62 or 63,” said Piepgras. “That was always kind of my number and I am there. You get to a point in your career where it is time to move on and turn things over to the young people.”

She is really proud of this community – where it is now and how it has sustained itself through the years during all the good times, and the bad times. “It is gratifying to drive down our streets and see what the community has to offer,” Piepgras said. “People come here and shop, they stop and eat and do business. I am really proud of that.”

Some of the biggest challenges Piepgras has faced in her career have come in recent years. Of course the downtown fire in 2016 ranks at the top of that list. The loss of the city shop to a fire last summer is a close second. There have also been several flooding issues over the years at Watona Park and the golf course. “Those are always challenging because it hits our finances and is hard to recoup and move on,” Piepgras stated. “But we always do; we always have. I believe the city will continue to move forward.” She has confidence in the council and the new city staff to tackle anything that comes the city’s way with determination and resiliency.

“I have had good administrators to work with and good councils,” Piepgras said. “I have enjoyed the staff I have worked with over the years, they have all been good people.” There has been quite a turnover in staff the past several years. All the long-time employees are gone and Piepgras is the last one of that group to retire. The people who are in those positions now are newer to their jobs, but they are young and energetic and hopefully that means they will be in those positions for a long time. “They take pride in their work, they want to do their jobs well and make sure things are done right for the community,” Piepgras said. “The staff all have Madelia’s best interests at heart.”

She honestly has no big plans now that she will not be working full-time. “I just want time to do things that I really want to do,” Piepgras said. “I have so many projects that have not been done in my house; and I really want to be there for my children and grandchildren. Eventually Ric and I might travel, but I really like my home and I want to spend more time there.”

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.