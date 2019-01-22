Highway 14 project from Nicollet to New Ulm takes another step forward

Courtesy

This image, provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, provides a glimpse of what U.S. Highway 14 will look like once the bypass is built around Courtland, shown in this composite photo.

By Lee Zion

When transportation planners met last week to discuss progress on U.S. Highway 14, the stretch between Nicollet and New Ulm was not part of the discussion. But in a way, it was.

Shane A. Zahrt, lobbyist to expand the highway in Nicollet County, was at the Jan. 16 meeting in Owatonna. He stressed that once the current stretch, from Owatonna to Dodge Center, is complete, then the Nicollet to New Ulm section is next.

“The Highway 14 Partnership’s long-time goal has been to achieve the expansion of Highway 14 from two to four lanes all the way from New Ulm to Rochester,” Zahrt said.

Zahrt said that the partnership has made incremental progress over the years. Last year, the group was “thrilled” that the state legislature’s final 2018 bonding bill included funds for the Corridors of Commerce program.

That program, by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, is specifically for completing the remaining two-lane portions of Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center. Corridors of Commerce is the same program that funded the expansion of Highway 14 between North Mankato and Nicollet, Zahrt said.

Zahrt noted that the program also partially funded the New Ulm Gateway project, which will improve the intersection of Highways 14 and 15.

“However, our work is far from over, and the group will continue to push for full funding of the remaining two-lane segment between Nicollet and New Ulm,” he said.

Zahrt credited MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, who focused on the Highway 14 project when planners met Jan. 16.

“The Highway 14 Partnership appreciates that she has repeatedly discussed the importance of Highway 14 — which she is familiar with thanks to her Mankato-area roots — in the time since she was appointed to the position. We look forward to working with her to finally fund this long-awaited project,” he said.

He will be working with Kelliher and Gov. Tim Walz to update the Corridors of Commerce program.

He also noted that MnDOT’s District 7 office in Mankato is already working on the remaining portion in Nicollet County to ensure the project is ready to go when funding becomes available.

Zahrt added that the Highway 14 Partnership is working with area legislators to introduce a bill at the state legislature to fund the construction costs for the section between Nicollet and New Ulm.

And once the project in Owatonna gets underway, Zahrt vowed that he would pivot the state’s attention toward the stretch between Nicollet and New Ulm.

Meanwhile, Fred Froehlich, the mayor of Nicollet, noted that the Owatonna project has run into a bit of a snag. The money was approved in the last legislative session, but the language for the construction means that bonds can’t be sold to get that project going. And the bids are supposed to go out soon, he said.

“The bids are going to out this spring. And by next fall, there would have been work starting. But right now, the way things are, until that language gets corrected and bonds get sold, nothing can happen. It’s all ready to go,” he said.

He said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, serves on the transportation committee in the state Legislature and hopes to get that fixed.

Froelich thinks it is likely that the groundbreaking for that project could still happen by the end of 2019.

“Otherwise, it might get pushed back to 2023. That, we don’t want,” Froehlich said.

As for the project from Nicollet to New Ulm, no money has been appropriated yet. But there’s a good chance that the topic could come up in the Legislature — within the next few months.

“Our local legislators will be pushing for Highway 14, I’m sure, in the Legislature this session. They will,” Froehlich said.

Froehlich did sound a note of caution, however. Just because the legislators take action, that doesn’t necessarily mean the project in Nicollet will get started.

He was optimistic, however, noting that Gov. Tim Walz is from this area. Walz is interested in seeing the Highway 14 project get done, Froehlich said.