Will Family Tradition…

By Tamara Dicks

Messenger Staff Writer

A Red, Red Rose

—Robert Burns

O my Luve is like a red, red rose

That’s newly sprung in June;

O my Luve is like the melody

That’s sweetly played in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in luve am I;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry.

Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;

I will love thee still, my dear,

While the sands o’ life shall run.

And fare thee weel, my only luve!

And fare thee weel awhile!

And I will come again, my luve,

Though it were ten thousand mile

“I think Mapletonians are proud that the Burns Night tradition has continued and that it has not been dropped or forgotten. It is our heritage and what has started our small village that has grown into a town.”

–Jeanie Will McCabe

This Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, the tradition continues and Mapleton will host another Burns Night celebration. Burns Night has been celebrated in Mapleton, Minn., since the mid 1800s on the Saturday closest to Roberts Burns birthday, Jan. 25. Robert Burns was a Scottish poet who was the embodiment of the romanticism of Scottish heritage and pride. Mapleton was founded by settlers from Scotland and this Scottish connection has remained strong.

David Will, great grandfather to Jack Will—a lifelong Mapleton resident, and his wife came to Minnesota from Scotland being one of the first settlers to the fair city. The Will family farm was established in 1868 when David Will built the first structure, a log cabin. The home standing today was built by the Will family in the late 1890s.

Jeanie Will McCabe now owns the Will homestead. Her grandfather grew up in this home and her great grandfather raised 11 children in this home, 10 boys and one girl. Scottish settlers brought with them a strong sense of family, Scottish tradition, heritage and curling. The Will family has been a part of Burns Night for about 140 years. Burns Night singers have always been a Will by birth or a Will by marriage.

Jack Will—who passed this last August and will be greatly missed at Saturday’s celebration—started singing and entertaining at Burns Night in the 1950s when his children, Mary Ann (Ouverson), Jeanie (McCabe) and Randy Will, were young. His wife, Connie, who was by his side for 71 years, shared in his love for his Scottish heritage. Jack was a consummate entertainer in song and even a little jig now and again. If you did not know Jack Will it only took him a few short minutes before he would start sharing with you his love for farming and his Scottish heritage.

The Scots not only brought over poems and music, they also introduced the sport of curling. The start of Mapleton’s curling fame began on the Maple River and overtime moved indoors and this cultural heritage put little Mapleton, Minn., on the map by producing a Gold Medalist in curling, John Landesteiner in 2018.

Over the years Mapleton’s Scottish heritage has been far reaching. In 1977 the Mapleton curling club was honored by a visit from a handpicked group of Scottish men chosen from all the curling clubs in Scotland to come visit Mapleton, Minn., and they stayed in the homes of Mapleton residents, as is the Scottish custom. This was a historic visit and so enjoyed by those involved in curling and those of Scottish decent, including the Will family.

Being a curler himself, and always looking for new ways to delve deep into his Scottish heritage in 1982 Jack Will applied to be a part of a USA curling team that went to Scotland. He played in every major curling club in Scotland. What a thrill and honor this was to Jack Will. He often reminisced over this time and would tell others that he never really figured out why he was chosen as he was the only farmer and from a northern state when most of the other participants were businessmen and bankers from the east, but he was thrilled to be chosen just the same. Jack and his wife were able to visit Scotland several times over the years.

Burns Night is a variety show of Scottish traditional dances and songs complete with bag pipes and drum accompaniment. The Scottish dance is taught to dance students in the Mapleton Kilties and practiced from September to January. This year there will be 28 little dancers. Jeanie McCabe, Jack Will’s daughter, remembered teaching her children to dance the Highland Fling as a part of their Scottish heritage her dad so loved. The Will family is very proud of this heritage.

When Jack Will would sing, he would always sing his favorite songs—Just Wee Deoch an Doris and That’s the Reason Noo I Wear The Kilt—and he would sing these from the depths of his Scottish heart, touching the hearts of those who came to celebrate being a Scotsman.

Fifty-four years ago the crowning of Miss Bonnie Lass was instituted by Olga Vaubel a K5-2nd grade teacher in the Mapleton School. There was starting to be waning interest in Burns Night and in a effort to revitalize the important homage to Mapleton history she began the crowning of Miss Bonnie Lass. Miss Bonnie Lass was to embody the Scottish history of Mapleton by having a knowledge of Scottish history as it pertains to Mapleton, curling and Robert Burns.

Miss Bonnie Lass is chosen from the junior class of girls in the Mapleton school. The girls interested apply and then they are invited to a tea where independent judges talk with the girls and choose who will be the next Miss Bonnie Lass. The winner will then represent Mapleton over the next year as an ambassador of sorts, escorting the Grand Marshal of the Town & Country Days parade and volunteering to represent Mapleton at various community events throughout the year. The 2019 Miss Bonnie Lass will be crowned this Saturday.

This year Burns Night will be missing a very special Scotsman and his wife—Jack and Connie Will. Their lives and the lives of the Scotsmen before them will be celebrated and sung. Robert Burns said it best, “Should auld acquaintance be forgot, And never brought to mind? Should auld acquaintance be forgot, And auld lang syne. We’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet, For auld lang syne.”

The 143rd Annual Burns Night celebration will begin at 6 p.m. in the AAA Auditorium at the Maple River High School. Tickets will be available at the door. At the conclusion of the evening’s program, a clan gathering will be held in the commons area of the high school in Mapleton.