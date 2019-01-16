New Mayor and Council sworn in By Editor | January 16, 2019 | 0 The newly sworn in Hanska City council members include Lisa Miller, Dallas Larson, Daniel Vee (mayor) and Mark Strom. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MFD receives a grant to clean gear January 16, 2019 | No Comments » Will Family Tradition… January 16, 2019 | No Comments » Lafayette breakfast serves waffles and also serves 400 people January 15, 2019 | No Comments »