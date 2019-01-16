MFD receives a grant to clean gear

Despite being more physically fit and healthier than the general population, firefighters – both full-time and volunteer – tend to have higher rates of cancer development. Studies continue to show that firefighters are acutely exposed to known carcinogens during fires, then additionally exposed to toxic combustion byproducts on their soiled turnout gear.

In recent years, fire departments across Minnesota have implemented turnout gear decontamination procedures to help reduce firefighter exposure to these hazards. Mechanical turnout gear washers/extractors have been recommended as an effective and efficient means by which firefighters can best clean their soiled turnout gear, lessening continued exposure to hazards. Also, if the decontamination process (washing/drying) can be accomplished more quickly and efficiently, firefighters will be more likely to regularly clean their gear thus leading to more healthy firefighters in the long-term.

A good turnout gear decontamination program should also include equipment to quickly dry turnout gear after washing so that it can be more quickly ready to wear again. Turnout gear dryers can dry wet gear in four hours or less as opposed to the much longer “hang dry method.” Wet turnout gear is difficult to put on and can cause steam burns to the wearer.

However, at a cost of about $10,000, for those machines, for many departments it is not feasible to purchase them. Therefore, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, with funding from the Fire Safety Account, through the State Fire Marshal Division, authorized a matching award program to assist eligible fire departments in the purchase of commercial turnout gear washer/extractor and for gear dryers. Since 2015, the first year of the Turnout Gear Washer/Extractor Program, the Department of Public Safety has awarded over $500,000 to over 60 Minnesota fire departments for the purchase of turnout gear washers/extractors.

Members of the Madelia Fire Department (MFD) decided that this equipment is needed for the safety and health of the departments members, so Bill Crowley took on the task of completing and submitting the grant proposal. In November, Crowley and the MFD received word that the department has been awarded a grant in the amount of $16,683.03. The grant does require a matching grant from the city as part of the requirements and the percentage is based on a community’s population. In this case, the City of Madelia is being asked to come up with $1,853.67. City Administrator Chris Fischer thought that the amount was very reasonable considering how much the MFD was actually receiving for the equipment and the benefit that the firefighters will get out of using the machines.

The department needs to purchase, install and have the project completed by June 30, 2019.