Lafayette breakfast serves waffles and also serves 400 people

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Charlie Lindquist, 5, is served by mother Kristi Lindquist and grandfather Carl Oswald. All are from Lafayette.

More than 400 people came to Lafayette from all over the area Sunday for waffles and sausage.

Sometimes, the line was only a few people deep. At other times — especially when a church service let out and everyone came over to the Lafayette Community Center for food — the line would snake halfway around the building and nearly out the door.

The Lafayette Area Lions held their annual Dad’s Belgian Waffles breakfast fundraiser.

The crew from Dad’s Belgian Waffles, came from St. Cloud to handle the making and serving of the waffles. When the line was at its busiest, staffer Kelly E. ran 14 waffle irons at once to keep up with the demand.

The many volunteers from the Lions Club handled just about everything else, from taking care of people’s plates and clearing the table after people got up to leave.

Money goes toward area projects, said Mark Dick, Lions member and one of the organizers of the event.

Originally, the money from the waffle fundraiser went toward scholarships, but that changed a few years ago. Putting the money into the Lions general fund gives the service organization more flexibility, he said.

Dick wasn’t certain how long the fundraiser has been going, but he guessed it’s been about 20 years. The Lions have long held some kind of waffle fundraiser, he said,

“We keep it as an annual event because it does well. It attends well, People like it. It’s a good event for us,” Dick said. “It gives us some extra money to put back in the community and the surrounding area.”

Dick described his favorite part of the day.

“Seeing the people come in and socializing. People come from all over. And like any event you do for Lions, we get a lot of people come in that you know, and some you haven’t seen for a while, so you get to socialize,” he said.

Dick added that this an occasion when all the Lions come out, and they get to socialize, too.

Fellow organizer Scott Portner said the only hard part is putting the schedule together. The people who come from Dad’s Belgian Waffles do a lot of the work.

“We come in and set up at 7:30. Then they show up and need help unloading their trailer. They tell us what they want,” he said.

“We just keep the plates clean and the tables going. The rest is pretty easy,” Dick said of the event. “Runs itself.”

Sally Webster, the secretary for the Lions, noted that the turnout was higher than last year, aided by the unseasonably warm weather.

This is good, because the waffle fundraiser needs about 300 people in order to break even, she said.

The next major fundraiser the Lions will be involved in is a benefit for Brady Webster, which is scheduled for March 10. That will be held at the UFC in Winthrop, Portner said.

Look for information on the Brady Webster breakfast fundraiser in an upcoming edition of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.