Welcome to Madelia

It began with an idea; as all things do. Madelia High School 2018 graduate Mikayla Klinkner thought that the community could use a new entrance sign. And the project could help her earn a Girl Scout Gold Award.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, that idea finally came to fruition. Taking advantage of an unusually warm winter day, four new Madelia entrance signs were installed – one at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 3, one on the hill just past Watona Park on Benzel Avenue near the entrance to the Hammond Highway, and two on Highway 60 welcoming people from each direction. What happened in between that time has taken far longer and been more of an interesting journey than Klinkner ever imagined.

These days, Klinkner, who is the daughter of Jeff and Tonya Klinkner, attends Minnesota State University in Mankato for child development. She plans to go to graduate school afterward to earn a degree in occupational therapy. She has been a Girl Scout since she was old enough to join; it has been a huge part of her life. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouts and no one in Madelia has earned one for about 20 years. The point of a gold project is to accept a challenge to change something you see as an issue in your community; hopefully something that will make an impact now and in the future. There are seven steps to the process: Identify an issue; Investigate it thoroughly; Get help and build your team; Create a plan; Present your plan and gather feedback; Take action; Educate and inspire others by sharing what you learned and telling your story.

“My dad had the idea for the sign; I have to give him credit for that,” Klinkner said. “I was not sure I had the motivation to do it, but he really encouraged me to try. It started with the idea for one new entrance sign and then it grew to having four signs.”

Raising the money for construction and installation of the signs, which came in at $36,096, was one big obstacle that required some help from local government and organizations. Klinkner gained support from the City of Madelia, The Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce and Madelia Area Redevelopment Corporation (MARC), as well as some local individuals. In the end, MARC, a group jointly funded by Watonwan County and Christensen Communications Company, agreed to fund the project in its entirety.