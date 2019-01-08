Nicollet City Council starts new year

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

The three Nicollet city council members who were sworn in Monday after being re-elected were Councilman Tom Rieke, Mayor Fred Froehlich and Councilman Jim Anderson. Also present were (seated) Councilwoman Mary Wels, City Clerk Vanessa Drill and Councilman Matt Anthony.

In its first meeting of the new year, the Nicollet City Council heard from residents about problems along Seventh Street.

After a brief swearing-in ceremony for the council’s re-elected members, the council discussed street improvements. Eight people who live along Seventh Street brought up their concerns.

Lance Sevein spoke for the group. He said the residents felt improvements to the street were largely unnecessary. It would be a financial burden on the residents, many of whom live on fixed incomes.

The only part that needed work was the intersection with State Highway 111, where pipes run underneath the surface and create what Sevein called “speed bumps.”

“We all feel that, that section is the only section that needs to be repaired, and/or replaced. Not the entire street,” he said. “If you want to go ahead with the project, we’d like to do just that section.”

Levein said the group was not against the project as a whole. He also said that he understood that if the project was put off, that could cost residents more because the city might have to do emergency repairs.

Mayor Fred Froehlich said it would be difficult for the city to do only part of a street. He pointed out that it’s not just a question of the road surface. Water from Sixth Street collects in that area, and then the water ends up in the city’s sewer system.

That overburdens the sewer system, and in theory could create a backup that puts sewage in people’s homes. In fact, that’s already happened, he said.

“In the last 13 years, there’s been three houses that have had, literally, live sewage coming into their basements. And that’s one of the things we’re trying to crack,” Froehlich said.

Longtime resident Delores Kessler said this will be the third time that the street has been torn up and fixed since she’s lived there. And this will be the third time she’s had to pay for it.

Froehlich answered that the last time Seventh Street was redone was in 1992. That was 26 years ago, and any street is expected to last for about 30 years.

Froehlich said that every five years or so, engineers survey the streets and pick the ones in the worst shape. The city tries to do as many projects as possible at once because it saves taxpayer money, as opposed to doing just one street at a time.

He added that Seventh Street, back when it was created, was poorly designed.

“That street was never engineered, that somebody just came and rolled out some pressed rock or something, then slapped a little blacktop on it,” he said.

An example of this is right in front of the funeral home, which has been a mess for quite some time. A hole in the road has been patched several times, but there’s nothing underneath the patch. Froehlich said.

City Clerk Vanessa Drill said the council has until Jan. 28 before the road must be put out for bid. She also said she would research the matter so she could better inform the residents.

Froehlich promised to set up another meeting so the residents can address the council again. The council set the meeting for 6 p.m. Jan. 22 — a Tuesday, since Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The next regular city meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.