Dean Green Retires After 33 Years at Midtown Auto Randy Mosloski Set to Take Over “Moz’s” Midtown Auto

When Don Rice Chevrolet closed in Mapleton, Midtown Auto opened with Dean Green at the helm for the last 33 years. All good things must come to an end and Green officially retired from Midtown Auto on Dec. 31, 2018, after 33 years of keeping the cars in Mapleton up and running.

He has made Mapleton his home since 1974, renting a place and then in 1992 building the house he currently lives in with his best gal, Karen Fitzpatrick. Green feels very grateful going to work every day for the last 33 years doing something he loves. “I would like to thank the residents of Mapleton for supporting Midtown Auto throughout the years.”

Dean graduated from Wells/Easton in 1972, growing up on a farm south of the Pink School House. He has always had an aptitude for fixing cars and went to vocational school in Canby, Minn.

Dean has many fond memories of helping the residents in Mapleton out, but he particularly remembers helping a man with his car during a difficult time in this man’s life as his wife was dying from cancer and he needed the car to go back and forth for appointments. Cars break down at the most inopportune times, and this particular fix touched his heart—to be able to help and make this man’s life easier during such a trying time.

Green and Denny Wilds started Midtown Auto on a shoe string budget of $2,000. Wilds dropped out of the picture in 1999 when Green bought him out. Green needed a mechanic, and a young Randy Mosloski applied and was hired. Mosloski has worked along side Dean for the last 23 years. Mosloski—or “Moz” as his friends call him—is self-taught on semi’s and farm tractors and he attended vocational school in northwest Iowa. He is now a Master Certified Mechanic and starting Jan. 1, 2019, will be the new owner of Midtown Auto.

Moz will continue the excellent quality service Mapleton has come to expect, with one small change. Midtown Auto will change its name to “Moz’s Midtown Auto.”

Randy has lived in Mapleton for the past 21 years with his wife, Tami. His children—Heather, Kevin, Amanda, Taylor, Kristen and Stephanie—all attended Maple River Schools. Moz grew up in Rapidan and graduated from Garden City High School.

Mosloski is one of three organizers for the Winter Slam Demolitan Derby, rated fifth in the world, in St. Peter at the Nicollet County Fair Ground. He has been a participant and supporter of demolition derbies since he was 12 years old.

Moving forward, Moz’s son Taylor will be joining him at the newly acquired Midtown Auto. Taylor currently works at Farm and Home in Mapleton in the repair department. Making it a family affair, wife Tami will also be involved by helping out with the books. Tami currently works part-time at the Mapleton Community Home.

When not working, Moz enjoys demolition derbies and his 14 grandchildren.