Lafayette taxes to go up — but not as much as stated earlier

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

Although city taxes in Lafayette will go up in 2019, the amount is nowhere near as high as the 42.9 percent the city had previously reported.

The general fund budget for this year will be $118,600 for this year, up from $114,000 last year. That is an increase of 4.04 percent.

“I can tell you the city’s made every effort to reduce the amount of expenses to the city. The amount is pretty close, I believe, to what we’ve been in the past,” Mayor Langhoff said at the Dec. 10 council meeting.

The city met in November and December to discuss taxes during the new year. At the meetings, City Clerk Sandy Burger noted that the percentage of the increase is similar to what happened one year ago, when taxes went up 3.66 percent.

Burger acknowledged that the city had previously discussed a 42 percent increase. But she stressed how that amount, dating back to August, was a preliminary figure based on early estimates. The facts since then have changed, she said.

“At this point, we weren’t sure what was happening with the city building,” she said as an example. “We were still looking at budgeting for two buildings, because at the time we thought we were going to be building a building downtown, and we would be maintaining this building as the shop.”

Also, when the city reported its figures to the county back in August, the city didn’t yet have quotes on health insurance.

Also, the city’s requirement to pay for RS Fiber’s debts — $28,394 — was entered into the city’s budget as a line item. The city subsequently decided to take that out of the city savings account.

By making other changes, the city council was able to lower the budget from $128,000 in November to $120,500 and then down to $118,600 during discussions at the Dec. 3 budget meeting.

Burger noted that last year, the entire city budget was $114,000.

“And that runs the city,” she said.

The general fund pays for the city’s staff, the buildings, the streets, the community center, parks and the fire department, Burger said.

“We run with a pretty small budget,” Langhoff added.

Langhoff added that the budget for the city of Lafayette is spread out over a small amount of people — to the point that every increase of $1,000 adds up to a 1 percent increase in taxes for every household. He mentioned the $6,000 to pay for the ambulance, which by itself comes out to a 6 percent increase in taxes for residents.

Also, any time there’s a costly emergency, everyone has to pay. But since Lafayette has a small amount of people, everyone has to contribute a lot more to cover that cost.

“When the water jacket busted on the water tower, we all had to pay that,” Langhoff said.

In another example, the city plans to increase its budget for city planning by only $14,000. That goes toward maintenance at the power plant, maintenance on streets and more.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of that. But it’s not a large increase,” Langhoff said.

And for all that, the city provides a lot of important services. Lafayette has a fire department and ambulance services, while the streets are in good shape, Langhoff said.

“We’ve got a new well. We’ve got a water tower that’s fixed. The streets are being repaved. Unless we have the treatment plant blow up, we should be OK,” Langhoff said jokingly.

The other council members immediately told him to shush.

Returning to the topic of tax increases, both Langhoff and Burger noted that residents are seeing other increases — but these are not because of the city. For example, several people at the November meeting noted that the evaluations on their homes went up sharply, but Burger said this was decided at the county level, not the city level.

Further, as the population increases in Mankato and New Ulm, more people moving in pushes up home prices there. And that, in turn, pushes up home prices here in Lafayette. Then the county evaluates all homes at the higher value, which pushes up property taxes, Burger said.

Another reason for the higher prices is that when older people stay in their homes, they usually don’t make improvements on the property. However, when a property does become available, the family moving in typically makes needed improvements, pushing up the value of the home. And then this pushes up the value of all the surrounding homes, Langhoff said.