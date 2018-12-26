Bau Retires

Gordy Bau, Branch Manager/Vice-President of the Alliance Bank in Hanska, looked dashing and festive at the bank’s annual holiday open house earlier in December. His suit coat had a Christmas pattern and lit up; and his tie, also appropriately themed for the season, played carols. Bau has more than just Christmas and New Year’s to celebrate; he will begin 2019 with a whole new perspective as a retired person. While he looks forward to having more leisure time, he will miss the people he works with and the community. He began working in Hanska in the summer of 2011 and has enjoyed his time there immensely. “Alliance Bank has treated me well, I have no complaints, it has been a good time,” Bau said. “I appreciated all my years in this community. The City of Hanska and the people here have been wonderful to me and I will miss them. I will still be around some, but people can always come and see me too.”

Bau grew up in Truman and attended church in Madelia. He attended a one-room school when he was younger and then graduated from Truman High School. His parents still reside in Truman so he is there often to visit. He worked at Tony Downs in Madelia for a year and a half after graduation and attended the University of Minnesota, St. Paul campus, where he earned a degree in ag economics.

His career has included various jobs throughout his life, mostly banking related. He has been a bank examiner, served as president of a bank and been on the board of directors of a bank; he has also served as a manager and in other leadership roles in several banking organizations throughout the years. He managed about 35,000 acres of farmland for an insurance company during the farm crisis, as well as worked as an independent contractor helping farmers receive loans, get assistance and qualify for programs through the government to save their land and farm businesses during that time. He is happy to say that all the people who he has helped are either still farming or at least got through the crisis. Some are still customers of his today.

“They are all very loyal people and appreciate the people that helped them when they were down,” Bau said. “I made a lot of great friendships. It always feels good to help someone out.” That is his favorite part of his job at the bank – helping people.

These days Bau lives between Amboy and Winnebago on Bass Lake and loves lake life. He loves to fish and hunt and also makes furniture, as well as other hobbies that will keep him plenty busy after retirement. He and his wife have four children and five grandchildren and he is looking forward to spending more time with them.

“I have not been able to attend very many of my grandchildren’s events, but now I will be able to do more of that,” Bau said.

The gift that is life is not something that Bau takes lightly anymore after battling and beating colon cancer in 2006 and prostate cancer in 2007. He received his last rites during his first round of cancer. “That was pretty scary. I am very lucky to be alive and it is important to be able to drink a beer once in a while and have some fun,” he said. He knows better than most how short life can be and likes to keep a smile on his face and a sense of humor about most things.

As for big plans, there are only a few things he has committed to for sure. He is participating in the Hanksa Fire Department’s ice fishing contest on January 26 and attending a Gopher basketball game the next day; it will be a good weekend. He and his wife, who is already retired, have planned a trip to Florida in March. And on the bucket list as a must do for he and his wife is to vacation in Italy so they can experience Rome, visit the Pope and see the Vatican.