Bald is Beautiful

Especially when it is for a good cause! Madelia High School National Honor Society advisor Sue Frelich challenged her NHS students to raise $1,000 in two weeks in order to give that money to several local organizations including the Watonwan County Humane Society, the Food Shelf, St. Jude’s Hospital and for a local scholarship program for students in need. Frelich said that if they succeeded, she would shave her head. The NHS members more than rose to the occasion and, through the generous donations by students, local individuals and businesses raised more than $1,400. So on Friday, Dec. 21, as promised, there was an assembly in the auditorium and Frelich shaved her head. She even raised more money by letting anyone who wanted to still donate cut a lock of hair before it was shaved.