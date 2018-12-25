Festive garb on sidelines; game had flash, as well

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

These fans decked themselves out in holiday garb for the Nicollet basketball game Dec. 20.

As for the game itself, the Cleveland Clippers built a nine point lead — 21-12 — about 10 minutes in. But the Nicollet Raiders scored the next nine to even it up at 21-21.

Nicollet held a 33-30 lead at the half, then started to pull away in the first five minutes of the second half, 46-38. But Cleveland battled back to make it a new game — tied at 46 at the 10-minute mark.

That’s when the Raiders got busy, outscoring Cleveland 22-12 the rest of the way for the 68-28 win.

Nicollet had four players in double figures Riley Hulke had 22, while Shane Stevensen had 15, Colton Thomsen had 12, and Eric Fischer 11. Hulke added seven rebounds and six assists and Stevensen had 11 rebounds.

Speaking after the game, coach Chris Hulke said the game was great, but the team had a few lessons to learn.

“Our kids played really hard. This is the win we really wanted for a long time. We tried to set the stage for this game — the first conference game against a big rival,” he said.

Hulke described the level of play among the team as “OK.”

“There are some things we can work on, but I’m just happy we came out here with the win.

Hulke credited Hulke, Thomsen and Stevensen for their hard work.

“Young guys getting their first big varsity action in a huge varsity game. Our guys just battled, and I’m super, super proud of them,” Hulke said.

Girls basketball

The Nicollet/Loyola girls “put on the pressure” to pick up their first win of the season, 68-52, over Madelia Tuesday, December 18. After leading 35-24 at the half, the locals started to pull away, leading by as many as 20 (64-44) late in the second half.

The Raiders played hard all night, grabbing a lot of rebounds and picking up quite a few steals en route to the win.

Grace Dehen led the Raiders with 26 points — including five treys. Zoey Weller and Jill Thompson added 10 points each. Hayley Selby pulled down 10 rebounds, Jill Thompson nine, Kendall Robertson eight, and Megan Frutiger seven. The Raiders nabbed 18 steals — with Thompson getting five.

The story was different Dec. 21 against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. Nicollet could not keep up and were down 20 points at the half, 49-29. By the end of the game, the difference was almost 30 points, 81-53.

It didn’t help that during the second half, Grace Dehen turned her ankle. According to Kevin Christenson, activities director, she is expected to recover — and it helps that her father is an orthopedic doctor.

Christenson described the team’s reaction after the game.

“We just wanted to get out there, play hard right from the start and take a step forward in that respect, because we knew that they were really good. And I thought we did. The kids played hard, did exactly what we asked them to do,” he said.

However, the Raiders simply could not overcome the Knights.

“We just have to give it to Lake Crystal. They were way more athletic than we could handle,” Christenson said.

Ruth Klossner contributed to this report.