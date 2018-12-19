New Madelia business holds ribbon cutting: F!esta Market

It is a well known fact that Krystal and Daniel Hernandez, the owners of La Plaza F!esta Restaurant and now also a Mexican grocery store and market called F!esta Market know how to throw a party. The couple, along with their amazing staff, held a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony for the market on Sunday, Dec. 16. The market, which officially opened its doors this fall, sells a wide variety of items. The grand opening included a full day of free food, door prizes, music, fun and market specials.