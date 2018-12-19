Hanska Women of Today Host Annual Christmas Event for Families

The Christmas in Hanska event each year is a hit with children and parents alike. The Hanska Fire Department brings Santa Claus to town on a fire truck, then Santa comes into the Hanska Community Center and sings with the children and listens to them tell him all their Christmas wishes. There are cookies and juice, the children may color pictures and there is a children’s raffle for cookie dough and an adult raffle for turkeys. (Above) The Hanska Women of Today members, posing with Santa Claus, who helped put on the event include, front row L-R, Julia Beckius, Santa and Kelsey Miller. Back row L-R: Krista Willis, Megan Anderson, Johanna Larson, Lisa Miller, Jen Brandel, Kelli Johnson, Lanna Raatz and Brooke Larson. Thank you, Hanska Women of Today, for another excellent event.