Ho! Ho! Ho! Hundreds of Lafayette residents turn out for Santa Day

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Everybody lines up to see Santa, shown here at upper left, when he visited Lafayette on Dec. 11.

There was singing; there were candies. There were doughnuts; there were gift bags for the children. There were hundreds of people. But most importantly, there was Santa.

The city of Lafayette put on its Santa Day on Dec. 11. The event was a joint effort between the Lafayette Area Lions, Citizens Bank and Bernadotte 4-H.

Lots of children got to sit on Santa’s lap and tell the Jolly Old Elf what they’d like for Christmas. About 140 of them — and once the parents were counted, that means that between 300 and 400 people came to see Santa.

The evening started with Santa arriving by fire truck. He entered the Community Center, where he led the crowd in singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Then he got down to business.

“Ho Ho Ho! Boys and girls, tonight’s the night you’ll find out whether you’re on the good list — or the naughty list. And I’ll be more than happy to share it with you,” he said.

Then he announced he had to sit down because all that singing got him winded. As he sat, parents and children lined up to talk to Santa.

Bob Wise, with Citizens Bank, described what went into the day.

“Every year, the Lions sponsor Santa Day in Lafayette. And we have help from the Bernadotte 4-H to do some activities, or they help to put the gift bags together. We call them the Santa bags, I guess. And then the bank always sponsors lunch — coffee and donuts,” he said.

Children got their pictures taken with Santa, courtesy of Ruth Klossner, Wise added.

Wise didn’t know how long the event has been going on in Lafayette. He knows his children went when they were young, and now they’re in their late 30s, so the event goes back at least 40 years, he said.

When the event first started, it was held in what is now Dave’s Place restaurant. At the time, only half of the building was a restaurant, and the rest was a community center, he recalled.

Back then, the line to see Santa would go out the building and down the street. The modern setup is much better, Wise said.

“Now we have a building where we can fit everybody inside. That’s very welcome,” he said.

Wise described the most fun part.

“Seeing all the kids. All the smiles, all the interesting things they ask for, and all the expressions on their faces when they see Santa Claus,” he said.

Wise added that the event usually comes off without a hitch, because it’s been done for so long that people know how everything works. The only challenge comes with bad weather, making sure everyone gets inside safely, Wise said.

Claire Hacker told Santa what she wanted, and then shared that with her parents.

“L.O.L. dolls. And Christmas clothes. And socks,” she said.

Collin Hacker wanted a Rival, which is like a Nerf gun, he said.