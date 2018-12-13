Let There Be Christmas Lights!

Kim Crowley holds a string of lights while her husband, Bill Crowley, carefully places them on the large evergreen tree located in Veteran’s Memorial Park at the southeast corner of Benzel Avenue and Main Street. Using their own boom truck, the couple has been beautifying this tree each winter with Christmas lights for many years, they cannot even recall the actual number because they are not keeping count. They do it because they enjoy it and know that it adds a festive touch to the end corner of the downtown area. People in the community love the sight, as surely do visitors and those just passing through; everyone cannot help but see the gorgeous tree and be dazzled. The Crowley’s may not know the number of years it has been since they began this annual tradition of theirs, but they do know that the number of strands of lights they need keeps increasing because the tree keeps getting taller and fuller. So if you enjoy this lovely sight – be sure to thank the Crowley’s for their gift to the community.