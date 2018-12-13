Hanska Furniture Holds Annual Holiday Open House

Each year Hanska Furniture & Floor Covering owners Darlene and Steve Odegard and their employees put out a spread during their two day annual Holiday Open House, held this year on Dec. 7 and 8, in appreciation of their customers. The business is known for its quality products at fair prices and wonderful, small town customer service. Those who work at the store include, front row L to R, Joe Larson, Steve Odegard and Dave Jensen. Back row L to R: Jenny Mosenden, Darlene Odegard and Patsy Barnhart. Not Pictured: Lonny Lantz.