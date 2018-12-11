Friends of District 6 restore schoolhouse

This historical school stands near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 111 in New Sweden.Serra Muscatello • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

It only takes a spark to get a fire going. This “spark” is a local group of people who have set in motion a restoration project for the District 6 Schoolhouse in New Sweden Township. This project has now spanned several years of hard work and great dedication from its members.

The old schoolhouse is on Highway 22, about 1 mile east of the intersection with Highway 111. This white building is on a 1.1-acre site surrounded by fields of white snow in the wintertime or soybean and cornfields in the summer — a true rural historical schoolhouse.

The Friends of District 6 — Garfield Eckberg, Harold Rodning, Dean Pettis, Scott Hermanson — as well as others have all given of their time and efforts to preserve the school building. All the men either have ties to the District 6 schoolhouse or the New Sweden Township and Norseland area.

The school’s history

The present-day school building, built in 1929, is the third building that has been on the site. District 6 became an official school in 1863 when the county system took it over, Eckberg said. Before that, District 6 was operated by a Swedish parochial-type school system. All the children who attended the school were farm kids.

“This (schoolhouse) was like a community center for the farm community, and it was big deal,” Pettis said. “They looked after the building.”

School consolidations started in the 1940s and 1950s.

“The school board at that time didn’t know if school consolidation was good … and they thought at first it was not necessary,” Eckberg said.

Classes were held at the District 6 School until 1958. The school eventually dissolved and split three ways into school systems in Gaylord, Nicollet and St. Peter.

In 1963, the schoolhouse site was sold to the New Sweden Township, which used the schoolhouse for its township board meetings and as a voting place for its annual elections. By the late 1990s, the building was starting to deteriorate, Eckberg said.

Rodning, who notes that his wife was a student at the District 6 School, picks up the story.

“I was on the town board at that time,” he said. “One fall a vote was held, and we polled the people if we should preserve the old building or abandon it.”

The township board voted to close the building and sell it. The building reverted to a nearby landowner.

Then in 2004 a class reunion was held for the District 6 Schoolhouse. The event was well attended by many former country schoolhouse students who had come back to the area to see the old school. Shortly after, a group of concerned and dedicated people organized together, Eckberg said.

“A few people spoke up and said we want to save it,” said Eckberg.

This group of local folks formed a nonprofit, The Friends of District 6. The landowner who owned the school eventually deeded it over to the group.

“Actually, when she (the landowner) signed the deed, she was 100 years old,” said Rodning, “She died two months later.”

The repair work

Rodning said they’ve spent a lot of money fixing up the old schoolhouse. Their group has received many donations, of both financial and physical items for the school. Many financial contributions came in from former students at the school.

“One (former) student said the farm place she grew up on is gone now, the church she went to has burned down, and the only thing left now is the school,” Eckberg said. “She would hate to see the schoolhouse disappear. I’ve always used that as a guideline in our work,” said Eckberg.

The Friends of District 6 worked to restore the old school.

The members of the group have worked to raise money to complete all the restoration projects at the school.

The total cost of their restoration work is estimated at over $50,000, Eckberg said.

“We didn’t do anything until we had the money for it,” he said.

The work completed on the schoolhouse includes building a new basement, putting on a new roof, and a complete redo of the front porch, as well as refinishing the original hardwood floors, made of Birdseye Maple, on the main level.

“One of the first things we did was replace the old basement, “said Eckberg, “That was a big project.”

The Friends also raised the ceilings on the main level. The township had lowered the ceilings when it had been using the building.

A kitchen area had been made from the old library, which has since been converted back into a library.

Both cloakrooms for the boys and the girls have also been redone in the restoration process.

“Basically, it’s in the original shape that it was,” said Rodning.

Other work

When the original school started in 1929, it used chemical toilets.

“The chemical toilets were quite the thing in 1929,” said Eckberg.

A couple of weeks ago, the Friends of District 6 purchased a portable toilet for the schoolhouse.

“Last summer the work was finished on the school,” said Eckberg, “We moved desks (from the basement) up there to the main level.”

District 46 School had donated some old maps dating back to the early 1900s to be used at the school. Old school desks were also donated to the Friends of District 6.

The Friends of District 6 have worked with both the (Carl and Verna) Schmidt Foundation as well as the Southeast Initiative. The Friends got involved in a program called “Picture it Painted” where they were able to get Valspar paint donated to their restoration project.

Another interesting thing about the schoolhouse site is there are now New Sweden Creamery paver stones — historically dating back to 1895 — outside the building. People had saved the stones from when the creamery was taken down. The stones were donated to the Nicollet County Historical Society to then be displayed at the schoolhouse.

Within the past year, the Friends have taken on a project to build a four-foot tall structure and a historical marker for the creamery stones. It is about a $10,000 project, and they have been able to raise the money needed to complete it, Eckberg said.

“The money came in, and it was quite amazing,” Eckberg said.

The creamery, too

If the Friends of District 6 have a historical program for their schoolhouse, it could also help people learn about the history of the local creameries in the county, as well, Eckberg said.

The New Sweden Creamery played a significant role in the community for about 85 years. It served not only as a creamery for the dairy industry, but it also had a hall attached to it where events could be held. The creamery also served as a voting place for elections. Other important structures in New Sweden Township were the schoolhouse and the church, Eckberg said.

“In 1900 the local butter maker (in New Sweden Township) exhibited his butter at the World’s Fair in Paris and won Grand Champion,” said Eckberg, “People are forgetting creameries. They don’t know what they are,” he said. “It’s quite a history … and they are disappearing like the country schools. Economically, dairy, butter — it was a big thing in this county. Every farm had dairy cattle. It’s quite symbolic that we save those stones.”

Rodning worked as a milk hauler in the dairy industry for some time.

The Friends of District 6 plan to bring in students eventually, so they can have an old country schoolhouse experience.

Eckberg said they have kind of been looking to the restored Edina Cahill Historical School (in Edina) as an example of what they could do with the District 6 School.

“They’ll (Cahill) pick a particular time and place in history and have a program around that,” said Eckberg, “They dress according to the times and all that.”

Teachers volunteer to teach the students during the schoolhouse program, Eckberg said.

Ideas and potential programming for the District 6 schoolhouse are still in the works now.

The Nicollet County Historical Society is the fiscal agent for Friends of District, Eckberg said.

“They run the books for us,” said Eckberg.

The Friends recently welcomed a couple of families that do homeschooling for their children to visit the school, Eckberg said. The kids got to sit in the school desks and listen to some readings.

To learn more about this restoration project or make a financial contribution to the nonprofit Friends of District 6 for future needs and programming, contact either Garfield Eckberg at 327-3237 or call the Nicollet County Historical Society at 934-2160; or write to the Society at 1851 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082.