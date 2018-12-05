The Need is Real Maple River Loaves and Fishes Will Distribute Christmas Boxes on Dec. 15

The Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf in Mapleton, Minn., was established in 2010, starting at St. John’s Lutheran Church as a community breakfast. A growing need was identified and the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf of Mapleton serving the Maple River area—a brain child of Mary Larson and Debbie Jaeger, with Jan and Gene Erickson as first directors— was started. The Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf is now under the direction of Jon Klenk.

The Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf serves anyone that lives, works or has kids that are open enrolled in the Maple River School District. To participate you must fill out an application. Residency is verified by a water bill or any utility bill, they do not turn away anyone who lives in the area, and they do not verify income. The Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf currently serves 125 families a month—just five and one-half years ago 65 families a month were served. The need is real.

Volunteerism is the heart of the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf. Volunteers from nine churches located in Amboy, Rapidan, Beauford, Good Thunder and Mapleton volunteer for the weekly duties. Each church is represented by a board member and it is up to them to get volunteers for their week. Volunteers stock and clean after each shift, and unload the delivery truck every Thursday when about 10 volunteers come to unload and stock. Churches rotate weekly food pickups from three Kwik Trips in Mankato, Walmart Distribution Center through ECHO, Minnesota State University—Mankato Campus Kitchen. Volunteers weigh the food that comes in and log weight in the computer. On pickup days, when patrons come in the volunteers process the paper work, help the patrons get their food and weigh the food before it leaves.

The food is stored at St. John’s Lutheran and housed in two rooms with refrigerators, freezers and dry good space. Food temps are monitored for safety. Food is given based on weight and how many members patrons have in their family. Some items that are stocked include laundry soap and personal care items, canned goods, cereal, fruit, veggies, pasta peanut butter, jellies, milk and meat.

All monies donated to the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf come from the Maple River area. Of the cash donated 97 percent goes to the cost of the food. They do receive grants from local businesses. Donations also come from the Girl Scouts, Impact Youth Group and Maple River Area churches. A collection will be taken at the Maple River High School Holiday Concert on Dec. 10.

Klenk wants the community to know that while donations of canned goods are appreciated, cash is preferred, the reason being that for every dollar given to the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf they can buy $10 worth of food. So the more cash that is donated, the greater the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf’s ability to serve the community.

The real testament to the success of the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf in Mapleton are the patrons. The director remembers a patron from four years ago. “A grateful guy came in happy we let him take more than he was supposed to. I was helping by pushing a grocery cart to his house and on the way back a guy walking dog said, “I wish he would have gotten a job.” Klenk shared, “The community needs to know that many of the families who use the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf are working multiple jobs and are single parents with children. I believe community taking care of community is so big! Many of our patrons are on disability, have mental impairments, depression, anxiety. We have had 250 families sign up, with some coming once and never again. I can count of one hand the people that have really taken advantage, but who am I to say.”

Klenk says that if you are concerned about the abuse of Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf resources, “Come and work a shift with me.” He continued stating that there are “people that have utilized the food shelf before and now donate. Mapleton has success stories all over the town of people that have used the Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf and now are doing well.”

Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf is open on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Each patron may come once a month.