Local veteran recalls experiences fighting in World War II

Karen Fluegge

World War II veteran Mervin Jones as he looks today.

Tomorrow, December 7, is the anniversary of a day that has gone down in history. It was on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Navy Air Service attacked Pearl Harbor, which led to the United States’ entry into World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed that day as “a date which will live in infamy” as he asked Congress for a declaration of war.

Even though it has been 77 years since the attack, World War II veteran Mervin Jones remembers his days in the war and is willing to share his experiences. At age 93, Jones remembers his experiences as if they were yesterday.

Jones currently lives on the farm where he grew up, located between Cambria and Lake Crystal; however, after returning from the war, he farmed near Cambria with his wife and five children. And it was the Cambria connection that brought us to find out that he has some very interesting wartime stories.

The Preri Bach Saloon and Grill in Cambria provides some good space for people to meet and play cards, and Jones is one of them.

“I play Pfeffer with a group of friends; and another group, who are mostly from the Courtland area, play Sheepshead,” he said.

This group has spent decades playing cards, and the members have gotten to know each other and become friends. One of them, Courtland resident Vern Gieseke, thought Jones’ experiences should be shared.

Jones began his story.

“It all started when I was a senior in high school. I enlisted in the Navy because I knew I would be drafted when I turned 18 in February of 1943. So, after Christmas in 1942, I began my naval career, which meant I had to miss my high school graduation. My Dad went to my graduation and told me that an empty chair was placed at the ceremony for me because I was already in the Navy. He also picked up my diploma.”

Jones attended boot camp in Idaho at Farragut Naval Training Station, a U.S. Navy training center during World War II. The base was named after David Farragut (1801-1870), the first admiral in the U.S. Navy and the leading naval officer during the Civil War. The site became Farragut State Park in 1966.

After boot camp, Jones was sent to Gunner’s Mate School, in Newport, R.I., where he learned about the “big guns” on ships, including the 20 millimeter and 40 millimeter guns, depth chargers and torpedoes. These were used to attack submarines and ships.

Again, Jones missed graduating with his class. He became ill with the mumps, so he missed graduating with the guys he trained with and had to join a new company of the Navy and graduated with them a few weeks later.

He was then assigned to the battleship New York (BB-34) at Norfolk, Va., for more training. After a short time, they were ordered to meet three Liberty ships that were loaded with Italian prisoners of war. These POWs were loaded on his battleship and transported to U.S. prisons.

The next stop for Jones was Mare Island Naval Shipyard, off the coast of California, to serve on the USS Waterman (DE-740). This new destroyer escort ship first needed a “shakedown” — meaning it needed to be tested for about two weeks, which included heading to San Diego before it was loaded and headed out on the Pacific Ocean.

It was late 1943, about two years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, when Jones got to go there and see it firsthand. As he recalled it, they had begun the cleanup, but it still looked like a war zone.

All eight U.S. Navy battleships at Pearl Harbor were hit, with four sunk. All but the USS Arizona (BB-39) were later raised, and six were returned to service and went on to fight in the war.

The Japanese also sank or damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, an anti-aircraft training ship, and one minelayer. The attack destroyed 188 U.S. aircraft, while 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 others were wounded.

The surprise attack came as a profound shock to the American people and led directly to the American entry into World War II in both the Pacific and in Europe. The following day, Dec. 8, the United States declared war on Japan, and several days later, on Dec. 11, Germany and Italy each declared war on the United States. America responded with a declaration of war against Germany and Italy.

“The USS Waterman battleship was part of a convoy that took supplies to aircraft carriers and battleships who were out at sea. The USS Waterman battleship would guard and protect the oil tanker ships as they would fuel carriers and ships. They would run a hose from the oil tanker ship to other ships to give them fuel,” Jones said.

This was a difficult task.

“The ocean could get pretty rough sometimes. The ships bounced around pretty good at times, so it wasn’t an easy thing to do. We were never sure if our ship would roll over in the high winds,” he said.

Jones’ job on the ship was a gunners mate, which is to take care of the guns and make sure they have ammunition and other things that pertained to the guns. He stayed on the ship most of the time.

The time at sea was tough. And it wasn’t just the enemy. The Waterman went through a few typhoons. The worst one started Dec. 18, 1944.

“The waves were 60 to 80 feet high for about two days and two nights, and we would go up on the swells and then just plunge under the water. In other times the ship would roll so much we were almost all the way on our side, and we felt like it was going to sink. We couldn’t fight back because it was Mother Nature.

“Many of the men just strapped themselves to their beds and they didn’t eat for days because they couldn’t get up to get any food. Many soldiers got sick, but I never got seasick. Many ships were blown off course. Our ship ended up on the Japanese coastline. Three U.S. destroyers who were in our convoy — USS Spence, USS Manahan and the USS Hall — all went down in the typhoon and were never seen again. We were really lucky to have survived that storm,” Jones said.

There were other hardships, too. News from home was hard to come by.

“It could be months before I would get mail. Then I might get seven or eight letters. The letters that I sent were always reviewed, and anything that could possibly tell the enemy where we were was crossed off, before the letters were sent to my family.”

It was Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri, when representatives of the Allied and Axis powers met in solemn ceremony to “conclude an agreement by which peace can be restored.” Following Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s introductory speech, representatives of the empire of Japan were directed to step forward and sign the two copies of the Instrument of Surrender.

MacArthur then signed on behalf of all the Allied powers, followed by representatives of Allied nations in attendance. MacArthur concluded the ceremony by saying: “Let us pray that peace be now restored to the world, and that God will preserve it always. These proceedings are closed!”

With those words, World War II was over.

Jones was aboard the Waterman, which was docked right next to the Missouri. He said he witnessed the signing of the peace agreement by using binoculars. He said that admirals and generals came with yachts and then boarded the Missouri for the ceremony.

Now that the war was over, Jones thought he would finally get to go home because he wasn’t given a furlough during the war.

But, it wasn’t time yet. New orders were given to go to Japan to get their battleships and submarines and take them to U.S. bases. After that, orders were to go to Japan to rescue POWs. There were no doctors available, so they took the soldiers to hospital ships for medical care.

Jones said, “When we got to the POWs, I especially remember one of them grabbing me and looked me in the eye and said, ‘I didn’t think you were coming back!’ I will never forget that moment. They were so happy to see us. Thousands had died each year, and many had arms or legs missing.”

The Navy paid Jones $23 a month for being a seaman, but of that money he was required to send $6 back home to buy bonds so he could help pay for the war.

Finally in 1946, after 22 months on the Pacific Ocean, Jones was discharged from the Navy and could return home. On the return home, the USS Waterman went through the Panama Canal.

“It was quite the sight and required quite a bit of waiting. Ships from the Atlantic side of the U.S. were trying to go east through the canal and ships from the Pacific side were trying to go west through the canal. And many of the ships that were used in the war were sold to other countries for metal and other things.”

The medals, awards and pictures from Jones’ war experience can be seen at the Preri Bach Saloon and Grill in Cambria. And if you stop in during the week, you might even get in on a card game or more war stories.