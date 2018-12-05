Fontanini makes annual visit to Hope & Faith

Emanuele Fontanini visits Hope & Faith Floral Studio and Gifts in Madelia each year, this year it was during their Nov. 28 event. The local shop hosts the event each year to give collectors of the hand-painted religious figurines a chance to get their pieces signed by a member of the Fontanini family who founded the Italian company in 1893. Madelia’s Hope & Faith is the smallest location Fontanini visits on his annual signing tour, which is a credit to the community, owner Ryan Visher, as well as the staff.