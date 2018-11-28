Nicollet youngsters show gratitude with Thanksgiving crafts

The older students at Nicollet Public School help out with a Thanksgiving craft — making a paper turkey without using scissors.

On the days leading up to Thanksgiving, students at Nicollet Public School were celebrating already.

Students in Victoria Sawyer’s third grade class got a little help from the high school students Wednesday afternoon as they played a game of Turkey Bingo. Then they participated in a craft, making a turkey decoration. The catch? Students had only 15 minutes, and were not allowed to use scissors.

“The older students helped with that, too. It took team effort,” Sawyer said.

At first, the students put the turkey decoration on their lockers. Afterwards, they can bring the turkey home, she said.

“Both names are on it. And now the younger students have something they can take home,” Sawyer said.

The day didn’t end there, because after everything was cleaned up, the class settled down to a meal with turkey and corn. But not just any old corn.

“The corn is corn that they tried to grow in the school garden,” Sawyer said.

Pope called the day a community building exercise, because it paired high schoolers with the youngsters.

And the students felt that way, too. Areyanna Hinrichs described what made the day special.

“The high schoolers helped us do the decorating,” she said.

Lydia Martens agreed.

“Probably getting help from the high schoolers, like, only in 15 minutes, because then it would be like a challenge against everyone,” she said.

And it was a challenge, Martens said.

“Probably that we didn’t get to use scissors. Like, we had to tear it,” she said.

De’Jae’ Aton enjoyed making the turkey, but appreciated the challenge.

“The no scissors-part,” she said.

Khloe Mann also enjoyed the community-building part of the day.

“The high schoolers got to help us. Because they’re different people. We got to make new friends,” she said.

That was the part of the day Jordan Goettlicher enjoyed the most.

“Meeting new people,” he said.

The part that wasn’t as fun? During blackout Bingo, he was just one square away from winning. “I-29,” he said as he pointed at his card.

After the class was over, Sawyer had a question for the students.

“Did you guys have fun?”

“Yes!” the students shouted.

“We all had a blast,” she said. “I really like it; it’s like a family thing. It really gives them a family sense.”

Also, a re-enactment

But this wasn’t the only Thanksgiving-related activity the youngsters did. A day earlier, the third grade and fourth grade students had a Thanksgiving re-enactment.

The third graders dressed as Wampanoag Indians, while the fourth graders dressed as the Pilgrims. Then the students sat down for a Thanksgiving meal together, said Meg Oertli, fourth grade teacher.

Students from both grades got to participate. Some of the activities included chores from the era, such as churning butter or sewing bonnets, she said.

They also played games from the colonial period, when the first Thanksgiving took place. They stood in a circle and joined hands, and then, each in turn left the circle to rejoin the group in a different place.

Even the school principal, Todd Toulouse, was able to get in on the fun. He joined the youngsters in playing Nine-Men’s Morris — an ancient board game.

Oertli had one important message from the day.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” she said.