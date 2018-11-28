Local care facility renamed Living Meadows at Luther – Madelia

What’s in a name? That is a question the board of Luther Memorial Home in Madelia brought up about 18 months ago and it has lead the organization on a road of self-evaluation and rebranding themselves, including changing their name to Living Meadows at Luther – Madelia.

They were concerned about the stigma nursing homes often have these days. Plus, the reasons that Luther Memorial Home was built and its original purpose have evolved greatly over the past several decades. The board and staff recognized that the word “memorial” sounds more like it belongs to a funeral home than a healthcare facility.

Once the door was opened to considering a name change, the board and staff began conversations about who they are and what they do well. There are many reasons why people may reside at the home and not all of them are because they are sick or need constant care.

“The things that Luther Memorial Home, now Living Meadows, offers go far beyond a nursing home. There are long term skilled care clients and short term rehabilitation clients,” explained Julie Morgan, marketing director. “The nursing home of old has really changed and so we felt that it was time to reflect who we really are in our name.”

Dawn Campbell, administrator, said that once they evaluated what their strengths are and how to capitalize on them, the question became how to reflect that in a name. “We were wanting to put into words what we have already known and been doing for years,” said Campbell. “We are a care community and want that to be the way we are viewed and how we talk about ourselves to the public.”

Through the process, they chose the name Living Meadows at Luther – Madelia for specific reasons. “Living” because they want to focus on the quality of life they offer their residents and celebrate LIFE in general. “Meadows” seemed geographically accurate – kind of a nod to the prairie we live on.

They kept Luther in the name because they wanted keep the connection to the Lutheran Churches that started the home and for people to know it is still a faith based organization. And Madelia is self-explanatory.

