Truman Fire Department to Change Billing Structures Residents in Service Area Encouraged to Talk with Homeowners Insurance Agent

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

The Truman Fire department is making some changes to the way it will be billing calls in the future. The changes will remedy some out-of-the-ordinary situations that occasionally happen, and is reflective of changes other area departments are making.

The change that has the potential to most affect homeowners is the way the department will bill future calls. Currently the first hour is billed at $1000—the rate most insurance companies will pay for a call. Fire Chief Dave Bentz said that starting in 2019, with the approval of the city council, the department will begin additional billing for calls lasting more than two hours.

The billed rate will be based on a fee schedule as recommended by the DNR, according to Bentz. The new structure is something the department and city have been looking at doing for several years as a way to offset costs on lengthy calls. Currently the cost for extended calls must be absorbed by the city, not the property owner in need of the service. The new schedule will resolve that issue, and Bentz stated that the department has been getting newsletters from insurance companies explaining how other departments are making similar changes.

The new billing structure will also protect the department should it ever go on call for an event that becomes covered by FEMA. If the department does not have a structure and history of billing beyond the initial $1000 covered by insurance, it is much less likely that the department would be able to get any reimbursement from FEMA for wages or equipment.

In general, property owners shouldn’t need to be overly anxious about the new policy said Bentz. “When I went back over the past couple of years, 80-90% of calls were under an hour.” He stressed that the department doesn’t bill for false alarms or calls to check CO2 alarms that are going off. “I want people to call and not be afraid to call for help,” Bentz stated.

He did also recommend, however, that property owners consult with their insurance providers about whether or not they should add a rider to their policy that might cover any additional billing in the event it ever became necessary. The department is looking at sending information on the new fee structure to property owners in the service district.

Second, the department will be altering the way it bills for motor vehicle accidents. “Before we were just billing $500 per call and generally it went to the person that was transported,” Bentz said. “So what we’re going to do is go to $500 per vehicle involved…. Then let the insurance companies take it from there. It’s not our job to determine fault at an accident so that kind of takes a little bit of the blame off of us.”

The final change the department will be making is to the pay structure for department members. Several different rates are currently used for things like training hours vs hours spent on fire calls. Bentz was looking to simplify the billing process by creating just one hourly rate. “I went back over the past five years and looked at training hours vs call hours and got an average number and that came to $9.50 per hour.” The new rate is not an increase nor a decrease, just the result of simplifying the process.

The city council approved all changes at the November 13, 2018 meeting.

The city is also reviewing some of the practices for the ambulance department. Truman has been making a large amount of calls lately doing transfers for other areas such as Blue Earth, Fairmont, Madelia and St. James. Those areas are experiencing shortages of EMTs and have been calling on Truman to help transport patients via ambulance to places such as Mankato, Rochester, Sioux Falls, Granite Falls and even Fargo. Mosloski, who is on the department, noted that Truman has also added Lewisville to its coverage area, and expressed concerns over burnout and whether or not the department was getting paid for those calls. Lately the department is currently doing about 25 calls per month.

City Clerk Monte Rohman stated that he wasn’t sure yet how the department was doing on getting payments. “It takes a while for the process to go through so we’re not sure yet where we’re at on pay outs.” He noted, however, that it was an item he wanted brought before the council’s attention so it could be monitored. He also stated they were keeping lists of where patients were being picked up and where they exited as part of their monitoring.