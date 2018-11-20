Eric Cyr, Hometown Boy Gone Callused

Eric Cyr is from Amboy, Minn. He is currently working as a music teacher in Duluth, Minn., and just released an album of original music called “Callused.” His music defies classification because it crosses musical borders with regularity. His raw lyrics and soulful singing draw you into his irreverent thoughtful world. His sister, Rachel, joins him as she counter balances the melody.

“My family moved to 212 West Maine Street in Amboy when I was three years old, and I lived there until I graduated from high school in 2008. My first music teacher was Wayne Kruse at the now defunct Maple River West Middle School. I lived right across the street from that building and walked over every day for band or choir with him. I also had a lot of freedom and encouragement from Rebecca Carpenter in band at Maple River High School. More generally, Jim Swanson always inspired me to simply be the best person I could just through his example of being such a kind, caring man.

“I’ve loved playing music since I started the trombone in fifth grade. In high school I continued playing trombone but also started learning guitar and, playing with a friend, started writing some (pretty terrible) songs. My first gig was with some classmates at the 2008 Relay for Life at Heritage Park. We practiced for months and played three songs that I had written. We called ourselves “Trans-Am and the Dirty Vagrants” and it was a premier and farewell show all at once.”

Cyr graduated with a home school diploma engaging in extra curriculars at Maple River, and then went on to the University of Minnesota—Duluth, getting a degree in music. He is trained in music generally and trombone specifically. “My guitar playing and song writing was developed more independently. In college, I kept writing songs and played some open mic nights. It was after I graduated and was teaching in Belize for two years that I really started writing a lot (better quality songs). When I returned to Duluth, I started performing some with my sister, Rachel.” Cyr eventually got enough support to fund recording and producing his album with the help of some great musicians.

Cyr’s Amboy roots are strong and he is grateful for the opportunities he was given. “One thing is that I’m thankful to the Maple River School District for being so flexible and inclusive with its offerings to a home-schooled family. I didn’t realize it at the time, but not all districts are so good about letting non-registered students take part in classes and extra-curriculars. There were so many opportunities I had in band, choir, drama, speech, sports and school that helped shape and guide me. It’s also been great to reconnect and hear from some high school classmates and other Maple River folk about my music. It’s awesome to have that support and interest years after moving out of the area.”

Cyr is presently teaching band, instrumental lessons, and Religion at Stella Maris Academy in Duluth as well as being the activities director there. His songwriting/singing is currently a side gig right now, although, “Music is definitely one of my biggest passions, expressed in a lot of different ways—listening to all styles of music from classical to jazz to folk to hip-hop, teaching band and private lessons, and writing and performing my own music.” Growing up as he started to hone his craft, Cyr did a lot of reading and listening to a lot of songwriters with well-written lyrics. He said this “definitely helped develop my songwriting. Just practice and writing songs a lot helps to develop the skill as well. That and being observant and always looking for a new way to say something old.” His musical inspiration came from a smattering of musicians such as Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Josh Ritter, Jason Isbell, and the Lone Bellow.

This is Cyr’s first major release. Once the album is out he will be playing a series of shows in Duluth this month and will be working to line up more shows around town in the coming months. “I would also love to be able to travel to a few more places around the state and perform to a wider audience.”

Cyr hopes to continue writing and performing locally. “If I can have enough support and interest to keep making music on the side and playing shows, I would be thrilled. I enjoy writing songs and having the chance to share those songs with others, so as long as anyone wants to hear the music, I’ll play it for them.”