A cold November is the right time to gather for hot, spicy chili

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Trinity Lutheran held its chili cookoff Sunday in the fellowship hall. Susie Matzke, 4, demonstrates the proper way to enjoy chili.

Church members at Trinity Lutheran Church in Nicollet turned out Sunday to taste — and cook up — some chili.

Contestants came out to show off their concoctions and vie for the plaque proclaiming the winner. Nine of the chili cooks were women, with just one male chili cook in the crew, as Lee Zion, of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger, presented his non-award winning chili.

Most of the recipes were tomato-based, with beans and beef, although two entries were a creamy white with chicken.

Ten contestants

This is the third year of the event. In its first year, eight chili cooks served the congregation, while the second year had 10. This year also had 10 contestants, although by another measure it was a bigger event. More people turned out — roughly 60 people, said Joe Gumm, principal at the school.

Everyone at the event sampled the 10 recipes and got to vote on their favorites. Chili cooks were not barred from voting, Gumm said.

To make sure that everyone had enough to eat, the church supplied an extra table of food. In addition to crackers, cookies and other fixings, that table had a chafing dish with church-made chili, which was not eligible for voting. Gumm described the chili as intentionally bland.

Gumm said he has seen chili cook-offs like this in other places where he has worked. He described the reason behind the event.

“It’s a fellowship opportunity — to hang out and try some new and exciting chilis,” he said. “We’re all coming together, enjoying the opportunity to have conversations and to try some different things.”

Gumm also noted the variety of chili dishes served at the event.

“It can go from the plainest, most mild, to hot and spicy, or white. Some people bring corn chips to eat with it. Or cheese and sour cream, whatever. That’s the great thing about chili, is that there are so many different ways to do it. And that people have recipes that go from their parents, and from their parents, and so on,” he said.

Gumm said the hard part is making sure all the pieces fall into place — and of course, making sure that there’s enough chili for the event. Now that it’s been going for three years, this is less of a challenge for the chruch than when the event started.

So far, the chili cookoff is not a community-wide event. He’s worried the church would have to deal with 30 chili cooks and a huge influx of people.

However, in future years, the chili cookoff could open to the public. That could be a pretty big fundraiser, he said.

Before Gumm announced the results of the voting, he provided his own verdict.

“All the chilis are awesome,” he said.

The cooks speak

The top three finishers were Lori Enter, with her white chili, followed by Lolita Thompson and Connie Volk in third.

Enter described the secret to her chili.

“It was cream cheese. Anything with cream cheese makes it better,” she said.

The corn and black beans added to the appeal of her Southwest-style chili.

Thompson, meanwhile, said she has made chili for 10 years, but this was her first time entering the church cookoff. Her schedule worked out this time, she said.

“I wanted to participate. I just wanted to show my knowledge,” she said. “I’m having fun; I like joining in.”

Thompson described her recipe. She used a can of tomato, along with tomato sauce, onions, bell pepper and one jalapeño.

Marlene Johnson mentioned what got her to participate in the event.

“Mr. Gumm,” she said. “That and I am one of the volunteers that serve hot lunch, and I thought, OK, I can make a chili.”

She said it was fun to participate.

“I always have fun here. We always do.”

Mandi Russow, who made a white chili with chicken, agreed as she wrapped up her leftovers.

“I don’t do it to win. I do it for fun,” she said. “And now I’ll have chili for supper.”

Other lessons

Pastor Dan Witte marveled at the event for another reason — that it brought a mix of people in, of all ages.

“One of the neat things that churches do, is that they connect guys this age,” he said, pointing to a boy who was about 10 years old, “with adults. We kind of normally, in our society in general, we place little people with other little people.”

In church events, children learn to talk with adults and be polite around adults,” he said.

One of the parishioners, Phil Henning, called it a “good-hearted” competition.

“Everybody is real cordial with one another; everybody compliments each other’s recipes. Maybe ask for tips,” he said.