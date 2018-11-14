Honor, Privilege and Duty Mary Duncanson and Army Nurses Cadet Corps Class of 1948 Celebrates 70th Reunion

As she tells it, Mary Ann (Maurer) Duncanson’s one claim to fame is that she was born in 1927 when Lindbergh took his first flight. But, let’s take a closer look.

Mary is the mother of four children, grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 11. She grew up in Beauford, Minn., in a house that is still there today. She graduated from high school in Mapleton, then went on to nursing school at St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minn., graduating in 1948. She then worked as a nurse until about 1980. Mary is currently a resident at Heritage Place in Mapleton and wearing her 91 years with grace and pride.

These few paragraphs about the life of Mary Duncanson are a snapshot that only tells part of the story, and although Lindbergh’s first flight was amazing and history-making, Mary was also an important part of America’s history. She was a nurse in the Army Nurses Cadet Corps, an elite group of women who took patriotism to the next level.

During WWII there was a shortage of nurses, so in 1943 President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a law creating the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. The program, administered by the United States Public Health Service, was 30 months of accelerated training. Students were eligible for a government subsidy to pay for tuition, textbooks, uniforms, and to cover a “cost of living” stipend. In exchange, the students pledged to serve wherever needed in essential civilian or federal government services until the end of World War II.

Mary had always wanted to be a nurse and she wanted to serve her country. Mary joined the Army Nurses Cadet Corps in 1945 and completed her training in 1948. She went to Rochester, Minn., to serve in a hospital that was caring for the wounded coming back from the war.

It is well documented in the annals of history that the skill and dedication of these nurses contributed to the extremely high positive outcome for soldiers who had fought in WWII. Fewer than 4 percent of the American soldiers who received medical care in the field or underwent evacuation died from wounds or disease. Nurses received 1,619 medals, citations and commendations during the war, reflecting the courage and dedication of all who served.

Because of the nurses in the war effort, society gained a greater appreciation of nursing as a valued profession. This is an incredible testament to Mary and the Army Nurses Cadet Corps. Mary and her sister Cadets also unknowingly opened new doors for future women in the nursing field.

After serving her country, Mary married a handsome Navy man, Dale Duncanson, in 1950. Mary and Dale taught their four children—Joan, Tom, Karl and Pat—through the years that “Serving your country is an honor and a privilege, and also a duty.” For many years Mary was also very active in the VFW, the Voice of Democracy Program at Mapleton High School and other programs that promoted patriotism and community for many years.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Mary attended the Army Nurses Cadet Corps of 1948 reunion, marking 70 years. There were four nurses in attendance, with four more unable to attend due to health issues. These women get together every couple years to catch up on the events in each others’ lives and to reminisce over their shared experiences as members of the Army Nurses Cadet Corps. It is a tight knit group of women who keep in touch throughout the year and who have shared their love of country through nursing, activism and lifestyle.

There were several “Marys” in their group. Mary Lint was from South Dakota and when it was too far to return home for a break she would stay with the Mary Maurer family. Mary Boyum remembers that working with Mary Duncanson was “always great, she was a hard worker and so great to work with. She is my good friend.” Over the years the pair were traveling buddies. The Army Nurses Cadet Corps provided 70-year strong friendships.

“Gold is good in its place; but loving, brave, patriotic men (and women, like Mary) are better than gold.”

—Abraham Lincoln