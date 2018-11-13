Nicollet remembers soldiers in Veterans Day ceremonies

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

American Legion member Mack Calvert shows Mason Regner, Shelby Beyer and Aubrey Torgerson the right way to fold an American flag. Del Vulcan watches, and so do their schoolmates at Nicollet Public School.

Nicollet Public School held two events Monday afternoon for Veterans Day. The first, for the middle and upper grades and open to the public, was a ceremony where a Nicollet High School graduate recalled his time in the Navy.

The second was a quieter affair for students in kindergarten through the second grade. Veterans showed off the flag and answered students’ questions about it, then showed the youngsters the proper way to fold the American flag.

Del Vulcan, with the Nicollet American Legion, said the day was about remembering the soldiers who rose up to stamp out the evils of aggression, intolerance and greed.

“We say thank you to every brave man and woman who sacrificed so much so that we can have a better life and a country to call home. We want all those who serve to know we recognize and appreciate your strength and courage for fighting for our freedom,” he said.

Recalling service

Ross Pehling, 1970 graduate of Nicollet High School, described his time in the U.S. Navy. He recalled how his service made him proud.

Pehling said he came from a family of who served — his father in World War II and his two brothers in Vietnam. He joined after high school and was assigned to the U.S.S. Ogden, and later the U.S.S. Anchorage.

In the time he was in, he moved from chipping paint to serving in the “spud locker,” making salads. Pehling finished his time in the Navy in 1976, rising to the rank of a third class petty officer — the Navy equivalent of a corporal. His job title was food management specialist.

Over that time, he had several adventures. He recalled his first time in Vietnam.

“We did a 90-day mine sweep,” he said. “We didn’t find nothing; I mean, we went up and down the coast of the South China Sea three times. Until the last day, we found one. We hit it.”

The Ogden didn’t sink, because the compartments are watertight when the ship is at “general quarters,” or battle stations. So not only was the ship safe, but the fact that the ship was damaged was actually good news.

“We jumped for joy. We all knew we were going to the Philippines for drydock,” Pehling said.

And the fact that the paint locker was underwater was a bonus.

“I knew I didn’t have to paint the ship anymore,” he said.

The ship was repaired, and it took about a year before Pehling made it back to the United States. But he hadn’t had enough of being overseas, and he caught the next ship out to Vietnam.

This time it was the Anchorage, and this time, he had a very different adventure.

“It was in August of ’75, and they started the evacuation of Vietnam. We were right off the coastline when Saigon fell. So we had all these litttle fishing boats. All these helicopters landing on our ship. We probably had 100 helicopters landing on our ship that didn’t have no place to go,” Pehling said,

The sailors jettisoned a lot of equipment to make room for the 5,000 Vietnamese people who ended up on their ship, he said.

The Anchorage was also escorting 36 ships from the South Vietnamese navy as they made their way to the Philippines.

“They were so overloaded that three of them sunk in the meantime. We were able to get most of them on board,” Pehling said.

The ship went through 40,000 pounds of rice in three days, he said.

“So those people were really glad to get something to eat. And I was proud that we had served,” he said.

After the Philippines, what came next was almost like being on a cruise ship. The Anchorage visited a lot of ports of call — places he will probably never see again.

Pehling wrapped it up quickly.

“That’s about all I got to say. Thank you very much,” he said, and the audience applauded.

The U.S. Constitution

Also at the early afternoon event, the fifth-grade class presented a program on the U.S. Constitution. Before their presentation, the students thanked the veterans and others who have given so much to make lives better for everyone.

The students took turns reciting what they learned about the Constitution. They learned that this document was not the first set of rules governing America. Instead, the country previously had the Articles of Confederation, which gave the bulk of the power to the states and very little power to the federal government.

This led to a lot of problems, and the people saw the need to change the Articles of Confederation. But in the 1780s, people were worried about giving more power to the federal government. So the framers of the Constitution had to make several compromises along the way.

The first was how the states were represented in the federal governments. Large states wanted proportional representation, with larger states getting more representatives. Small states, meanwhile, wanted equal representation, with each state getting the same number of representatives.

Each side brought up some good points, but in the end, both options were adopted. The U.S. House of Representatives is based on proportional representation, while in the Senate, each state gets two members, regardless of size.

Another compromise was whether slavery should be allowed to continue. The compromise was that the Constitution would not abolish slavery; however, no new imports of slaves would be allowed after 1808, the students said.

The third compromise was over personal rights. Originally, the Constitution made no provision for personal rights, and some of the delegates refused to sign the document unless a Bill of Rights was added. This was done, and the first 10 amendments were added to the U.S. Constitution shortly thereafter.

The students wrapped up by thanking the Nicollet Lions for providing the curriculum for the lesson. They also thanked everyone for showing up in honor of the veterans.

Learning about the flag

After the assembly, the members of the Nicollet American Legion held another event for children from kindergarten through the second grade. Legion members showed the youngsters the proper way to fold the American flag, and three young volunteers from the audience got to try it out.

The first lesson? Never let the flag touch the ground. This is out of respect, since the flag is a living document, Del Vulcan told the students.

“It represents all the sacrifices the soldiers have done throughout the years to keep us free. So we don’t have to worry about what people say or what they do,” he said.

There are a total of 13 folds to the American flag, to represent the 13 original colonies started what is now the United States. First, fold the flag in half along its width, then again. Then, from the corner farthest away from the field of blue stars, fold diagonally and tightly, to form a small triangle. Then another diagonal fold, until there is only one triangle left.

Mack Calvert, who assisted the students, reported that when they were finished, no red was showing. Which is exactly how it’s supposed to be done, he said.

The Legion members also answered students’ questions. They wanted to know why the flag should always be displayed to the right of the speaker. The answer? Most people are right-handed, and the right is considered to be the “strong” side.

Another question is why the Legion members were all dressed the same. The answer? For the same reason that basketball teams all dress alike. The uniform shows that everyone is on the same team.

A youngster asked why the Legion members wear “pointy hats.” The answer? Uniforms have changed over the years, and the Legion had long ago settled on the garrison cap, as it is called.