It Was My Duty and Honor Charles Albert Hueper—Proud to Be An American

Charlie Hueper is a proud Minnesotan farmer and land owner. He has been married to his sweetheart for 66 years. They have six children: Ann, Layne, Richard, Marcus, Jay and Troy. Charlie missed the birth of his first child—his only girl, Ann—and this is where, as they say, the story begins.

Charlie was drafted for the first time into the military at the tail end of WWII. Charlie was ordered to Ft. Snelling. At that time the troops were returning home and he stayed at the base two weeks waiting for orders until they sent him home, which worked out very well for his dad because he was needed on the farm. He spent the next few years farming. He took time out to get married and then at 24 he was again drafted, this time a few months before the signed surrender of the Korean War.

He took his oath of service in Minnesota and went on to

orientation training at Fort Sheridan in Illinois. From Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois he went to Ft. Ord, California. From Minnesota to California it took six planes, refueling and 23 hours to get there. When they finally landed in California he became part of the 20th Infantry Regiment. His wife remembers that she came to visit him and he could not leave the base. He was going stir crazy staying on base day in and day out so he had his lovely wife, Shirley, stuff him in the car trunk and drove him off base where they spent time together.

Charlie spent two years at Ft. Ord operating heavy weapons. He became a weapons expert in the firing of the 105 mm recoiless rifle. Even though only a Private while at Ft. Ord he trained soldiers on the use of the 105 mm recoiless rifle day in and day out. He could not go home because of the importance of his duties at Ft. Ord. While he was out on bivouac, up a mountain somewhere, his wife had their first child, daughter Ann. A telegram arrived days after her birth to let him know that he was a dad! He did not get to meet his first child until she was three months old. Even with this Charlie appreciated his time in the service because he felt they knew he was a newlywed and new father and they kept him at Ft. Ord training soldiers on the 105 mm recoiless rifle instead of sending him in harm’s way. After his two years of service (1953-54) was up they sent him home with an honorable discharge.

Charlie was proud to serve his country and his wife is proud of her husband. After the service, Charlie returned home to farm, living the American dream. He had bought 160 acres next to his dad and has added to the acreage over time.

Charlie Hueper embodies the song by Lee Greenwood, “I’m Proud to Be An American (God Bless the USA).”

And I’m proud to be an American

Where at least I know I’m free

And I won’t forget the men who died

Who gave that right to me

And I’d gladly stand up next to you

And defend Her still today

‘Cause there ain’t no doubt

I love this land

God Bless the U.S.A.

Hueper is a farmer and proud American who has served his country and community through his work with the VFW in Minnesota Lake, Minn. He was VFW Post 287 commander for many years, working for veterans in the community, and when he was not commander he was doing what he could to help the commander.

The VFW Post 287 in Minnesota Lake over the years worked with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, teaching and promoting patriotism. Jim Mangan is current commander.

Unfortunately, membership in the VFW is down. Charlie believes that the young people now do not see the need as he did and does for patriotism in the form of honor and duty. When asked why he joined the Army he said, “Because I was called, and it was my duty and honor.”

This Veterans Day please take the time to thank a veteran for their sacrifice.