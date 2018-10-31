Maple River Entrepreneurs Open Restaurant in Elysian

Lucille Ball once said, “If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it. The more things you do, the more you can do.” The owners of the Knotty Bar and Grill seem to exemplify this. Each of them are entrepreneurs who have had or currently have successful businesses—Bair Hardwood, previous owner of a deli in Mankato, previous owner of Make and Take Cuisine—looking for the next great adventure.

The business opened to the public on Oct. 4, 2018, in Elysian, Minn. It is co-owned by Angie Jenkins, and Ryan and Liz Bair and Emily Swalve. All of the owners graduated from Maple River.

Angie lives in Mapleton with her sons Blake, a Maple River graduate who is now an MSU student, and Skyler who is currently a freshman at Maple River.

Ryan and Liz also live in Mapleton with their children—Alec has graduated from Maple River, Carter is a senior this year, Annalivia is a freshmen, and Brody is in second grade at Maple River.

Emily lives in Janesville, Minn., with her husband, Joe, seven-year-old son, Logan, and three-year-old daughter, Elizabeth (Lizzy).

Angie and Emily are sisters and a professional real estate team with Realty Executives Associates. Ryan owns Bair Hardwood and Liz is a Senior Market Systems Specialist at Compeer Financial. The triple threat have known each other since high school and have created what Angie calls a “fantastic ownership team.”

Angie and Ryan have worked together before in the purchase and sale of several restoration projects. According to Liz, her husband Ryan “has always wanted to own a bar/restaurant.” So when the real estate came up for purchase, the real estate team and Ryan went to have a look. The property started out as a distressed foreclosure needing a lot of work. Liz might have asked Ryan if he were crazy once or twice in the beginning. However, Angie related that “a business plan was quickly developed, and our fantastic ownership team was created.”

From February 2018 to opening day in October 2018, the “team” of sisters and high school friends that share the same core values of a “hard work, dedication, faith and strong family/friend relationships” went into action. Using the work ethic they developed growing up in rural Minnesota and relying on the friendships they forged at Maple River, they worked tirelessly on restoration, remodeling, décor and creating the operational systems needed. Ryan was key in the restoration/remodeling efforts with his eye for detail and excellence in workmanship. The décor stays true to rustic Minnesota, creating a warm inviting atmosphere, and in keeping with that the team also have plans for the adjoining woods and patio area.

Angie, Emily, and Ryan and Liz each take their co-ownership seriously and are involved in the day-to-day operations of the Knotty Bar and Grill. Angie pitches in wherever needed “whether it be interviewing, scheduling, employee management, marketing, customer service, serving/bartending, kitchen prep work or even dishwashing…I believe it is critical when owning a business to be involved with all aspects of the business in order to be successful.”

Liz contributes her expertise in “payroll, finances, maintaining the point of sale system and working wherever needed on the weekends.” Ryan is quite busy with Bair Hardwood, but loves talking with customers and will fill in where needed when needed.

Emily has a full-time presence at the Knotty Bar and Grill and is involved in the day-to-day operations alongside their head chef. Emily focuses on the kitchen management, inventory, ordering, deliveries, upkeep and dealing with all the vendors. She is also learning to cook.

Angie and Liz believe that the team works well together because “we each bring a unique working skill set, fresh perspective and personality traits that overall make us a well-rounded team. Having four different perspectives has allowed us to see things from different angles as well and allowed for some good solutions.”

The Knotty Bar and Grill employs approximately 35 people and has been good for the town of Elysian. Nick Sunderlund is the chef, bringing his expertise to the table. Emily makes sure that the food is fresh, made to order and much of it is made from scratch. “From our signature items such as our Knotty dip, Knotty sauce, chicken wild rice soup, hand-battered onion rings, and even our dressings/sauces. We hand selected all our burgers, steaks, fish and breads. We use high quality products and we focus on quality and consistency with every order. Emily says, “We want people leaving here saying ‘Wow! That is the best meal I’ve ever had.’ Although it can take a little more time to prepare a side dish of fresh green beans or bacon fried cabbage—yes, I said bacon fried cabbage! A must have!—or homemade mac & cheese…we strive to make each part of the meal the ‘wow’ factor, not just the entrée.”

Angie believes, “We have hired an amazing kitchen staff, offering our patrons a quality food menu, an outstanding wait and bar staff offering top-notch customer service.” Liz agreed, “The team that we hired have been amazing. We have some people with some great experience which has been a huge help. Our employees have been excellent; I feel very lucky to have such a great group.”

The trio already have “ideas and plans that we will be implementing in the coming year at the Knotty Bar and Grill, including fun promotional events, live entertainment, expansion of several items to our food/drink menus and continued additional property improvements as well.”

The owners of the Knotty Bar and Grill make it a point to be very receptive to customer feedback and requests. They also want you to know how thankful they are for the Maple River area support. “We want to say THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to so many! All of the support, words of encouragement and now the wonderful patronage we have received from our families, friends, local communities and various business vendors is truly a great blessing. We couldn’t have done this without you!”

The Knotty Bar & Grill…Dedicated to creating your next great dining destination!

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The dinner menu is served from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

The Knotty Bar & Grill is located at 510 State Highway 60 West in Elysian, Minn. You can follow on Facebook @TheKnottyBar or Instagram @knottybar.