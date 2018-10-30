Nicollet Raiders defeat Madelia Oct. 23, but fall Saturday to Mountain Lake

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Riley Hulke (left) catches the pass and stretches into a first down for the Raiders in their win over Madelia.

The Nicollet Raiders advanced in its home playoff game with a 40-38 win Oct. 23 against the Madelia Blackhawks, only to be crushed Saturday, 12-55, at Mountain Lake.

Madelia

The matchup against the Blackhawks stayed close throughout, as each team scored seven touchdowns and the lead changed several times through the night.

The Blackhawks had the first possession of the game — a three-and-done. After the punt, the Raiders took over on their own 25-yard line.

On the next play, Jon Mans took the ball 35 yards to the Blackhawks’ 40, and the next play after that, Avery Northquest ran the ball all the way into the end zone, despite several attempts by the Blackhawks to stop him.

The extra point was blocked — but Madelia was called for offsides. On the second try, Anthony Macias got the ball through the uprights, and the score was 7-0 Raiders after about two and a half minutes of play.

The Blackhawks responded with a touchdown of their own over their next possession. They took the ball at the 15 and brought it out to the 35.

Over the next dozen or so plays, they got the ball into the end zone, on the strength of three separate plays where the Madelia ball carrier was able to keep going even though being wrapped up by several Nicollet players. A run up the middle from the 6-yard line got the Blackhawks on the scoreboard, and the kick was good. The score was tied at seven after about seven minutes of play.

The Raiders responded with a touchdown of its own during its next drive. The Blackhawks attempted an onside kick, but Shane Stevensen of the Raiders recovered it. The Raiders took over at their own 45-yard line, and 11 plays later, they were in the end zone.

Key plays of the possession include a 7-yard pass to Riley Hulke for a first down at the Blackhawks’ 42, a 14-yard run by Northquest, another 7-yard pass to Hulke to set up a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line, and a run by Northquest that stopped inches shy of goal line.

John Mans ran it in. The extra point was good, pushing the score to 14-7 Raiders with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Blackhawks responded to that touchdown with a TD of their own. Madelia took the kick at the 15 and carried it out to the 45. Then, in seven plays that took about two and a half minutes off the clock, they got the ball into the end zone. Key plays included a quarterback keeper that set up first-and-10 from the 11, and then two plays later, a run up the sideline into the end zone.

The kick hit the right pole. That left the score 14-13 with 9:54 left in the half.

How to respond to a Blackhawks touchdown? With a Raiders touchdown, of course. After the kick, the Raiders took over at its own 37. The Raiders moved the ball to midfield on the strength of two runs up the middle by Jon Mans. Then, on first-and-10 at roughly the 50-yard-line, Mans passed to Logan Shay, who broke two tackles and made it all the way up the sidelines into the end zone. The kick was good, and the score was 21-13, with 8:31 left in the half.

And then — another touchdown. The Blackhawks had a huge kick return, carrying the ball to the Nicollet 16-yard-line. Two plays later, Madelia was in the Nicollet end zone.

The two-point conversion was no good. A desperate pass was batted away, and the score was 21-19 with 7:24 left in the half.

On the next possession, Northquest scooped up the ball at the 5-yard line and brought it out to the 16. No touchdown this time — after 15 plays, the Raiders got the ball down to the 10-yard line, before two incomplete passes forced a turnover on downs.

Although the possession was not good for a score, it was successful in eating the clock. By the time the Blackhawks took over at their own 10-yard-line, they had only 51 seconds left to play with.

The Blackhawks managed to move the ball past midfield. But hit with an intentional grounding call, Madelia was looking a third-and-21 with only a few seconds left. So for the final play of the half, Madelia attempted The Stanford Play.

Madelia kept tossing the ball and kept the Raiders guessing. Only two things were missing from this version of The Stanford Play. The first was the ball carrier running through the band members as they took the field.

The other was the touchdown. The Raiders finally succeeded in pushing the Madelia ball carrier out of bounds as the clock ran out. Score at the half: 21-19.

For the second half, the Blackhawks tried an onside kick. No good, and Shane Stevensen recovered on the Raiders’ own 44-yard line.

The Raiders was not able to move the ball, and forced to punt. The ball fell dead inside the 10-yard line.

On the Blackhawks’ first play from scrimmage after the half, they fumbled. Brodee Menk and Seth Rosin recovered the ball, and the Raiders took over on the Blackhawks’ 13.

Two plays later, the Raiders were in the end zone, on the strength of a 6-yard run by Mans and 7 yards for a touchdown by Northquest. The extra point sailed through, and the score was now 28-19.

Madelia took the onside kick and took over on its own 44-yard line. After a sack, a modest gain, and an incomplete pass, the Blackhawks were forced to punt. The ball rolled, and kept going. The Raiders took over at their own 9-yard line.

Over eight plays, the Raiders made it out to midfield before being forced to punt. But the Blackhawks carried the ball out to the 43-yard line.

Two plays later, the Blackhawks were in the end zone. The extra point attempt failed, and the score was now 28-25 Nicollet, with 4:52 left in the third.

After the kick, Nicollet got no further than a turnover on downs, and the Blackhawks took over on the Nicollet 40. But they didn’t hold on to it for long. The very next play was Hulke with an interception, and he got the ball out to midfield.

The Raiders fought their way to the Blackhawk 32, but on a fourth-and-long, the Raiders went for it — only to be intercepted at the 1-yard-line.

The Blackhawks took over with only a few seconds left in the third. They carried the ball 17 yards for a first down, then another 7 yards to end the quarter.

Two plays later, the Blackhawks ran their way into the end zone. The kick was good, and the score was now 28-32, the first time the Blackhawks were ahead in the game.

After the kick, the Raiders took over at their own 40.

Ten plays later, the Raiders scored. Key plays were Mans for four carries for a total of 34 yards, two passes to Hulke for a total of 8 yards, and a 7-yard run by Northquest, which was just enough to move the chains.

The kick was no good, but Nicollet regained the lead at 34-32 with about eight minutes left in the game.

A lot can happen in eight minutes, and after an unsuccessful onside kick, Madelia started at its own 48.

What happened next could best be described as a tragedy averted. The Blackhawks moved the ball eight yards, but on that play, Rosin was injured.

That stopped the game for about 10 minutes as Rosin was evaluated. He had to be put in a stretcher and driven off the field.

As he was placed in the vehicle, one of the players near him shouted to his team mates: “Seth wants you to win.”

A few plays after the game resumed, the Blackhawks scored a touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Blackhawks now led 34-38 with 4:31 left in the game.

Of course, a lot can happen with 4:31 left on the clock, and the Raiders had an answer. After the kick, they took over at their own 36-yard line.

A dozen plays later — taking three and a half minutes off the clock — the Raiders found the end zone. Key players on this drive were Northquest with three carries that totaled 36 yards, and Hulke with a total 26 yards.

The two-point conversion was no good. The score was now 40-38 Nicollet, and once again the lead changed hands, with Nicollet on top.

What’s more, the Raiders were not only successful in scoring, but also successful at eating up a lot of clock time. By the time the Blackhawks got the ball back — first and 10 on their own 10-yard line — they had only 54 seconds left on the clock, so they didn’t have time to respond.

Madelia might have had a chance, but their first-and-10 play from the 50-yard line — with 22 seconds on the clock — was their last play of the game. The Blackhawks quarterback was under pressure, and he tossed the ball toward the sidelines, where Macias made a jumping catch.

After that, all Nicollet had to do was take a knee, and that ended the playoff game.

The coaches spoke to the team after the game. Tom Murphy reminded the team what he told them before the game began.

“Make some memories. This is something you’re going to remember,” he said. “Wow. That was fun. I’m proud of you guys.”

He also thanked Macias for the way the game ended.

“I’ll remember that interception for the rest of my life,” he said.

Athletic Director Kevin Christen-son called it a team effort.

“Defensively, we really struggled to shut them down. They just are very athletic, and their front was very good. But then, offensively, wow. With about two minutes to go, when they scored, I turned to the coach and said, ‘The better team is going to win tonight. It might be them; it might be us. But right now, one team is going to find a way to get the job done.’ And it was you guys,” he said.

Murphy reminded the team that their next game was against Mountain Lake. The Raiders had played them before and battled hard. He urged them to do the same this time around.

Mountain Lake

The game Saturday against Mountain Lake was, sadly, a different story. There were signs of hope at the start of the game — Josh Chadderdon was able to take the field, after having to sit out the Madelia bout due to illness. Not only that, but Rosin, who was taken out of the game Oct. 23, was cleared to play.

Even the sun looked like it was ready to come out from behind the clouds.

But the Raiders’ fortunes faded quickly. On the first possession — with the Wolverines staring at the 20 after the touchback — the Wolverines advanced to the 24. Then, on the third play, a pass to the sidelines, followed by two broken tackles, got Mountain Lake to the 15-yard line. Two plays later, a touchdown as quarterback Abraham Stoesz ran up the middle — and through a sea of Nicollet jerseys nearly untouched.

The Wolverines faked a punt and attempted a two-point conversion. That failed, and the score was 0-6 after about a minute and a half into the game.

Nicollet received the ball and brought the ball out to the 35. The Raiders succeeded in getting the ball to the Wolverine 25, only to toss an interception. A flag on the play — for an illegal block in the back — wiped out most of the run that followed, but not the interception, and the Wolverines took over at their own 18.

Six plays later, Mountain Lake found the end zone on the strength of a 22-yard run up the sidelines, a 37-yard pass, and two running plays where the Wolverines found a hole and ran right up the middle. The two-point conversion was good, and the score was 0-14 after about six and a half minutes of play.

Hulke received the kick at the 15 and brought the ball out to the 33 before being driven out of bounds. The Raiders had only two plays on that possession, as a Wolverine deflected the pass, which landed in the arms of another Wolverine for an interception. Mountain Lake took over on the Nicollet 33.

Four plays later, the Wolverines were on the 6-yard line, but fumbled. Nicollet recovered at the 3-yard line.

On the next play, Riley Hulke ran up the sidelines for a first down at the 16. Then an incomplete pass, then another interception.

The ball was thrown into a sea of purple and run back for a touchdown, just inside the pylon. The extra point was low, and the score was now 0-20 Wolverines, with 1:57 left in the first quarter.

Northquest took the kick and brought the ball out to the 31. Then, faced with a fourth-and-1, Macias faked a punt. The run failed, and the Wolverines took over on downs at the 39.

The Wolverines got as far as the 30 before the quarterback was stuffed, forcing a turnover on downs. The Raiders took over at their own 30.

After two passes that were complete, but for a loss, and one incomplete pass, the Raiders had to punt. The Wolverines took the kick out to their own 41.

Brett Willaby found a hole and ran it 44 yards, roughly to the Nicollet 15. On their next play, the Wolverines made it into the end zone. After the failed two-point conversion, the score was 0-26.

After the kick, the Raiders took over at their own 15. But a sack on third down pushed them back to the 7, and Nicollet had to punt.

The Wolverines took over at their own 42. Three plays later, they were in the end zone again. They lined up for an extra point, but faked a punt and attempted a two-point conversion. The pass was intercepted in the end zone, and the score was now 0-32 with 5:30 left in the half.

Hulke took the kick at the 15 and brought it out to the 28. The Raiders’ first play of the possession was yet another interception.

Two plays later, another TD. The two-point conversion was good, and the score was 0-40 with 4:55 left in the half.

After the kick, the Raiders started their possession on the 41-yard line and made it only as far as the Wolverines’ 33 before turning the ball over on downs with about two and a half minutes left in the half.

Six plays later, another touchdown. The score was now 0-48 after the two-point conversion.

After the kick, the Raiders started possession from the 7-yard line. There was enough time for three plays, and the half ended with a sack.

After the half, Chadderdon received the kick and brought the ball out to the 40. Two plays later, another interception. Chadderdon and Mountain Lake’s Stoesz fought for the ball, and Stoesz came up with it.

There was a flag against Mountain Lake on the play, for an illegal block in the back. But the flag came after the interception, so the Wolverines got to maintain possession. They took over at their own 41.

Two plays later, Mountain Lake fumbled. Macias recovered the ball, and the Raiders took over at the Wolverines’ 45.

The Raiders got only as far as the 34 before turning the ball over on downs. Five plays later, the Wolverines scored another touchdown, for a score of 0-55 after the extra point.

Hulke received the kick at the 15 and brought the ball out to 44. But not much farther, and the Raiders were forced to punt. The ball stopped at the Wolverines’ 33-yard line.

The Wolverines had a three-and done. Hulke took the punt, signaling for a fair catch at the 18.

This was the drive that got the Raiders their first touchdown of the game — with 55.2 seconds left in the third. Key plays were a 13-yard pass to Chadderdon for a first down at the 31, followed immediately after by a 10-yard pass to Chadderdon for a first down at the 41. Mans had three keepers for a total of 31 yards, the last of which brought the Raiders to the 26-yard line. On the very next play, Mans found Chadderdon in the end zone.

The extra point sailed through, but the Raiders were charged with an illegal motion. The second try was wide right, and the score was now 6-55 with less than a minute left in the third.

The Raiders kicked to the Wolverines, who took over on their own 41. Their next drive was eight plays that took the game into the fourth quarter, moving the ball only as far as the Nicollet 45-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

Nicollet scored on this possession, too. Key plays were a pass to Logan Bock, who caught the ball at the 40 and tacked on six more yards. Then a short pass to Eric Fischer, followed by a carry by Nathan Duis, who brought the ball down to the 12-yard line.

Also on that play, a facemask penalty against Wolverines on the ball moved the ball half the distance to the goal, for an automatic first down at the 6-yard line.

On the next play, Mans tossed the ball to Riley Mans, who carried the ball in for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, and the score was now 12-55 with 5:03 left in the game.

The scoring ended there. On their next possession, the Wolverines made it as far as the Nicollet 35 in a clock-eating drive before turning over on downs. Nicollet took over with 1:16 left in the game, and got the ball only as far as the Mountain Lake 42-yard line before the clock ran out.

Murphy addressed the team after the game. He acknowledged that this was not the outcome the team wanted, but that wasn’t really the important part.

“There’s going to be a lot of things in your life that are far worse than this,” he said. “We had a good year. I really enjoyed this. I’m glad, back in May, that some of you came and talked to me. It’s about the people that you spend time with, and this is a great group of people to be with.”

He also told the younger players that he hopes they return next year.

“We have time to figure out how we want to make that go our way better next time around,” he said.

Then he addressed the seniors.

“I’m so glad I got the chance to coach you guys,” he said. “I really enjoyed you. So thank you. Please look back on this with fond memories, because there was a lot of really, really good things.”

Then the Nicollet fans — the ones who traveled to Mountain Lake to see their team — came out onto the field. There were hugs all around, and with that, the season was over.